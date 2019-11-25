2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: November Update

Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.

November update: City Kickboxing stays in a tie for first with Fortis MMA

2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: October Update

Camp Winning % Wins Losses Title Fights Last Wins Losses Points 1 1 City Kickboxing 1.000 10 0 2 0 26 1 1 Fortis MMA 0.783 18 5 0 0 26 3 3 Elevation Fight Team 0.833 10 2 0 0 16 4 4 Fight Ready 0.750 6 2 2 0 14 5 5 Team Oyama 0.857 6 1 0 0 10 6 7 Factory X 0.636 14 8 0 1 9 7 9 Gile Ribeiro Team 0.833 5 1 0 0 8 7 5 Roufusport 0.591 13 9 0 0 8 9 7 Black Tiger Fight Club 1.000 2 0 1 0 7 10 9 Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 10 18 Glendale Fight Club 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 10 9 Glory MMA 0.800 4 1 0 0 6 10 18 Macaco Gold Team 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 10 9 MMA Factory 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 10 9 Next Generation 0.800 4 1 0 0 6 10 154 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 0.714 10 4 0 2 6 10 9 Team Alpha 0.600 9 6 0 0 6 10 18 Team Bigi Boy 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 10 9 Teixeira MMA & Fitness 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 10 18 Tristar 0.600 9 6 0 0 6 21 41 Adrenaline MMA 0.750 3 1 0 0 4 21 18 American Top Team Gwinnett 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 21 41 American Top Team Portland 0.750 3 1 0 0 4 21 18 Arena Dortmund 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 21 18 Brunson’s MMA & Fitness 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 21 41 Budokan Martial Arts 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 21 9 Cerrado MMA 0.667 4 2 0 0 4 21 41 Champion’s Creed MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 21 9 Chute Boxe 0.750 3 1 0 0 4 21 18 Eagles MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 21 18 Elevate MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 21 18 Fight Club Nart 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 21 18 London Shootfighters 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 21 18 Longo & Weidman MMA 0.600 6 4 0 0 4 21 18 Marcelo Ribas Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 21 18 Miller Brothers MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 21 18 New Stream 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 21 18 Redline Training Centre 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 21 18 Rise Combat Sports 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 21 18 SikJitsu 0.750 3 1 0 0 4 21 18 Spartan Fitness 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 21 18 Thai Brasil 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 21 18 Tiger Muay Thai 0.471 8 9 2 0 4 21 18 Ultimate Training Centre 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 45 102 Hard Knocks 365 0.500 11 11 1 0 3 46 104 Akhmat Fight Team 0.600 3 2 0 0 2 46 41 All Powers Fitness & Fighting 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Ankos MMA Poznan 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 46 41 Barata MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 104 Berkut WCA Fight Team 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 46 104 Black Sheep MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 46 41 Burigude 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Capital da Luta 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Charlie’s Combat Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Checkmat Vancouver 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 China Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 CSA Holland 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Enbo Gedou 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Extreme Sanda 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Fight Fit Militia 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Fight Move Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Frontline Academy 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 46 41 Futures MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 46 41 Gladiators Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Gornik Leczna 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 46 41 Gracie Barra Katy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Gracie Barra Woodlands 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 H.B.U.T.C 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Impact Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Jupps Fight Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Korean Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Lobo Gym 0.600 3 2 0 0 2 46 41 Long Island MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Luttrell/Yee MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Michigan Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 MMA Clinic 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 New Breed Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 NR North East Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Nova Uniao 0.571 4 3 0 0 2 46 41 Peterson Grapplers 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Red Schafer MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Regiment Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Ruas Vale Tudo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Rumble Sports 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Scorpion Fighting System 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Scottish Hit Squad 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 46 41 Shaved Bears MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 18 SK Absolute Bulgaria 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 46 41 Team Hurricane Awesome 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 104 Team Kaobon 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 46 41 Team Markos 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 46 NR Team Strela 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 The Academy Pittsburg 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 The MMA Clinic 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 The Performance Compound 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Titan Fighter 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 Top Team Salzburg 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 NR UFD Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 VFS Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 46 41 XLR8 Training Centre 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 101 102 Strong Style Fight Team 0.333 1 2 1 0 1 102 41 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 303 Training Center 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Apex MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 154 Arte Suave Copenhagen 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 102 104 Bandog Fight Club 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 41 Bellmore Kickboxing Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 BMF Ranch 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 102 104 Busan Team M.A.D. 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 102 104 CM System 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 102 104 Combat Sports Academy 0.500 3 3 0 0 0 102 154 Corinthians MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Delincuentes MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 41 Dragon Power 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Freak-Jitsu 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 41 Gracie Fusion 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Gracie New Jersey Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Hawaii Elite MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 House of Champions 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 41 Imperio Fight 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 102 41 Industrials 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Invictus MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 41 K Dojo Warrior Tribe 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Killer B Combat Sports Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Knoxville MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Korean Zombie MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Lauzon MMA 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 102 104 Legion Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Longview MMA/Team 515 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 154 Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 41 Marajo Brothers Team 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 102 104 Millennia MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 MMAGOLD 0.500 3 3 0 0 0 102 NR Nick Diaz Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Ohana Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Peresvet FT 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Pete White Boxing & MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Phalanx MMA 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 102 104 Phuket Top Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 154 Pitch Black MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Polar Bear Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Renegade MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Rio Fighters 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 154 SBG Ireland 0.500 3 3 0 0 0 102 41 Sok Thai 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Syndicate MMA 0.500 3 3 0 0 0 102 104 Team Destruction 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Team Greco 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 41 Team Kattar MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Team Maximo 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Team Rubao Carioca BJJ 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 The Jungle 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Tillery Combat MMA Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Toshido MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Trench Tech 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Tribe Tokyo MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 Vale Tudo MMA Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 102 104 WWFC Promotion 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 159 152 Genesis Training Center 0.667 2 1 0 1 -1 159 152 Kings MMA 0.538 7 6 0 1 -1 161 154 011 MMA Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 10eme Round 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Academie Pro Star MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Alan Belcher MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 161 154 Alliance-Square 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 104 American Kickboxing Academy 0.476 10 11 1 1 -2 161 154 Australian Top Team 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 161 154 Baltic Challenge Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 BJJ Revolution Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Broadway Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Bronx Hill MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Bulgarian Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 104 Cesar Gracie Fight Team 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 161 154 Chosen Few Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Core MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Elite Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Extreme Combat Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Fight House 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Finnfighters Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Forja V2 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 104 Fusion X-Cel Performance 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2 161 NR Gorets MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Gracie Technics 0.333 1 2 1 1 -2 161 154 Gracie United 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Higher Level MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 161 154 Impact Jiu Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Inside Gold Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Iron Mann MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Jesus Is Lord 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Korona Sports Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 K-Taro Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Magnus MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Marinoble’s Martial Arts 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 161 154 Mexican Pride 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 MMA Masters 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 161 154 Murcielago MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 One Kick’s Gym 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 161 154 Parana Vale Tudo 0.400 2 3 1 1 -2 161 NR Pinnacle MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Piranha Grappling Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Pitbull Martial Arts Center 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 161 154 Pura Vida Bjj 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Reign MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Renzo Gracie Philly 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 School of Self Awarness 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Silva’s Boxing 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 South Shore Sportfighting 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 161 154 Sports Lab 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Team Irish 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Team Lloyd Irvin 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2 161 NR Team Nikolai MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 NR Team Rati 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Team Spratt 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Team Tungaa 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Torture Athletics 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Trident Performance Training 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Triple Threat Gym 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 161 154 Troop MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 UFC Gym Winter Springs 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Victoria Moreni 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 Vos Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 W4R Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 West Oahu MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 White Lotus Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 154 World Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 227 221 Jackson-Wink 0.435 10 13 2 1 -3 228 222 American Top Team Rome 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 Arizona Combat Sports 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 Ascension MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 ATS 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 154 Babuino Gold Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 CSW 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 Disorderly Conduct 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 Fightzone Stockholm 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 Fit NHB 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 Frankiko Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 Genesis BJJ 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4 228 222 Hung Mun MMA Stuidos 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 KBC PRIBRAM-MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 Killer Bees 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 Lions High Performance Centre 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 Maximum Training Centre 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 Mjolnir MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 MMA Red Star 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 MMA-KEGI 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 MOB Training Center 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 Paradigm Training Center 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 Patenaude Martial Arts 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 Ronildo Nobre Judo Club 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 Rothwell MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 RVCA Training Center 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4 228 154 Sambo Piter 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 Shark Top Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 Stabile Fight Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 Team 515 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 Team Quest 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4 228 222 Team Quest Thailand 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 Texas Elite MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 228 222 Yakima MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 261 254 American Top Team 0.470 31 35 2 1 -5 261 254 PMA Super Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5 261 254 San Diego Combat Club 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5 261 254 Treigning Lab 0.333 1 2 0 1 -5 265 258 Astra Fight Team 0.200 1 4 0 0 -6 265 258 Five Rounds 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6 265 222 Team Tiger Schulmann 0.333 3 6 0 0 -6 268 265 TATA Fight Team 0.333 2 4 0 1 -7 269 261 Allstars Training Center 0.167 1 5 0 0 -8 269 261 Entram Gym 0.000 0 4 0 0 -8 271 261 Alliance MMA 0.333 5 10 0 0 -10 271 261 Evolucao Thai 0.273 3 8 0 0 -10 271 266 MMA Lab 0.353 6 11 0 0 -10 274 260 Xtreme Couture 0.389 7 11 0 1 -11 275 267 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.250 4 12 0 0 -16

