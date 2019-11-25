Carmelo Anthony turns back the clock, dunks all over Bulls player (Video)

Carmelo Anthony has only been back in the NBA for roughly one week, and he’s already back making highlight-reel plays for fans to enjoy.

The Trail Blazers took a flier on Anthony by signing him, and it’s already paying off. He scored 39 points combined in his first three games with the team, but his best performance thus far came during Monday’s 117-94 win over the Bulls.

Anthony shot an efficient 10-of-20 in the game, resulting in 25 points, and he also showed that he can still get up on one particular play. It took place in the fourth quarter, with Melo working on Tomas Satoransky on the wing. He drove the lane, blew by Satoransky, and was then met by Wendell Carter Jr. at the rim. Anthony wasn’t fazed, though, as he posterized Carter with a powerful slam.

Melo dunked on Wendell Carter LOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/ta8ZISwPx8 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 26, 2019

Anthony turned back the clock in throwing down that entertaining dunk.