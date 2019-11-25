Deja Vu For as the Wild Lose 3-2 in Overtime to the Rangers

In my last post-game article, I talked about deja vu and how the script didn’t play out as it normally did when the Wild won a tight, 3-2 game over Colorado. Then deja vu did happen as Minnesota squandered a 4-2 lead with less than 5 minutes left in their game against Boston to lose 5-4 in overtime. It was a classic Wild collapse as a series of quick strike goals tied the game and then in overtime Minnesota again appeared inept as Torey Krug literally skated through 3 defenders for the game winning goal. Ouch.

The New York Rangers are also familiar with this scenario, but they were spoiler not the spoiled. The Rangers had a dramatic come-from-behind road game against Montreal. New York has made no bones about the fact they needed to rebuild and by stockpiling picks and some savvy drafting they are showing a lot of promise despite their mid-ling place in the standings. Can the Wild regroup and earn a victory over New York tonight?

1st Period Thoughts: With the Madison Square Garden crowd serenading Mats Zuccarello with cheers from the home crowd who seem to be thrilled he’s back. Hate to say it but I’ll be using impressions again as I only have radio to follow the game.

A slashing penalty on the Rangers’ Boo Nieves gave Minnesota its first power play of the game.

Minnesota comes up empty on the man advantage, but the Wild continued to pepper Henrik Lundqvist with shots early on.

The Wild would put the Rangers’ on the power play as Kevin Fiala takes a roughing penalty.

Wild luck out with Chris Kreider‘s slash on Jonas Brodin to waive off the goal which kept the game at 0-0.

Zuccarello loses his stick and Brady Skjei scores as his wrist shot threads the needle to make it 1-0 Rangers late in the 1st period.

Not a ton of scoring chances for each side, but the Rangers certainly were better in the 2nd half of the period than the Wild were. Minnesota had to feel a little fortunate to only be down by one with one Rangers’ goal waived off so far.

2nd Period Thoughts: The 2nd period would begin with Minnesota trailing 1-0. Rangers apply pressure early and draw a penalty in the process.

Wild getting outworked and fatigued in the process and it leads to a Rangers’ power play.

The Wild strike late in the 2nd period as Zach Parise buries his 9th goal of the season on a set up by Fiala. Huge goal for a team that seemed to be lacking confidence and fire much of the period.

Not a bad recovery for a Wild team that looked like it was on the ropes on a few different occasions during the period. Knotted at 1-1, anyone’s game.

3rd Period Thoughts:

Ryan Donato goes bar down for a huge goal on a nice toe drag to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead. If there is any player who could use some goals is Donato who has looked a bit lost this season.

Late penalty, game-tying goal given up to Kreider. Eerily similar to what happened at Boston on Saturday. Cue that deja vu feeling again…

Overtime Thoughts: If you are a Wild fan and you are feeling confident after another 3rd period stumble about this club’s chances in overtime you are a tremendous liar. Here we go again…

So just 32 seconds in, Anthony DeAngelo flies by Ryan Suter and scores to give the Rangers a 3-2 victory.

I really don’t understand why the Wild continue to put Ryan Suter out on the ice in overtime. Especially at the start where he’s likely going to try to skate a 2:30 shift at a minimum. He doesn’t add to the rush nor is he a dangerous shooting threat. His lack of quickness leaves him very much exposed with the extra ice of 3-on-3 hockey and the Wild throw away another chance at earning 2 points. Honestly, does Ryan Suter just demand he gets to start overtime and that’s all that has to happen?

Wild Notes:

~ The Wild roster was as follows: Mikko Koivu, Zach Parise, Eric Staal, Mats Zuccarello, Jason Zucker, Kevin Fiala, Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek, Luke Kunin, Victor Rask, Ryan Donato, Ryan Hartman, Ryan Suter, Jared Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin, Matt Dumba, Carson Soucy and Brad Hunt. Kaapo Kahkonen backed up Alex Stalock. Nick Seeler was the lone scratch.

~ The 3 Stars of the Game were: 1st Star Artemi Panarin, 2nd Star Anthony DeAngelo, 3rd Star Ryan Donato

~ Attendance was 18,006 at Madison Square Garden.

Iowa Wild Report:

Record: (11-4-2-2) 24pts 2nd in the AHL Central

16.1% Power Play (19th in the AHL)

88.5% Penalty Kill (4th in the AHL)

Top 5 Scorers:

1. #20 Gerald Mayhew ~ 10G 6A = 16pts

2. #27 Brennan Menell ~ 2G 12A = 14pts

3. #40 Gabriel Dumont ~ 7G 6A = 13pts

4. #42 Kyle Rau ~ 5G 8A = 13pts

5. #7 Sam Anas ~ 4G 9A = 13pts

Top 3 PIM’s:

1. #27 Brennan Menell ~ 30 PIM’s

2. #22 Brandon Duhaime ~ 24 PIM’s

3. #55 Cody McLeod ~ 23 PIM’s

Top Goaltenders:

1. #34 Kaapo Kahkonen (7-2-1) 2.47GAA .909%SP 2SO

2. #60 Mat Robson (4-2-3) 2.06GAA .929%SP 1SO

Recent Score: Iowa 4, Bakersfield 2

Wild Prospect Report:

G – Hunter Jones (Peterborough, OHL) ~ the Wild’s 2nd round pick from 2019 had 43 saves in the Petes’ 3-1 win over arch-rival Kitchener on Saturday. Jones has a 15-3 record, 2.69 goals against average and a .912% save percentage with 1 shutout this season.

RW – Ivan Lodnia (Niagara, OHL) ~ the Novi, Michigan-native is heating up as he had a hat trick on 6 shots in Niagara’s 6-2 win over Barrie on Saturday night. Lodnia has 12 goals, 23 points, 4 PIM’s and is a +7 in 13 games.

C – Alexander Khovanov (Moncton, QMJHL) ~ the skilled Russian continues his strong start to the season with a goal and went 8-for-17 on his draws in Moncton’s 4-2 win over Halifax. Khovanov has 17 goals, 38 points, 40 PIM’s and is a +24 in 20 games.

C – Sam Hentges (St. Cloud State, NCHC) ~ the sophomore forward had an assist on one shot in the Huskies’ 2-1 shootout loss to North Dakota on Saturday. Hentges has 6 goals, 18 points, 6 PIM’s and is an ‘even’ rating in 12 games.

LW – Adam Beckman (Spokane, WHL) ~ the Saskatoon-native had a shorthanded goal as well as two helpers on 5 shots in the Chiefs’ 5-3 win over Winnipeg on Saturday night. Beckman has 11 goals, 35 points, 6 PIM’s and is a +20 in 21 games.

LW – Kirill Kaprizov (CSKA Moscow, KHL) ~ the skilled winger had a goal on 7 shots in CSKA’s 2-1 loss to Avtomobilist Eketerinberg on Sunday. Kaprizov has 15 goals, 28 points, 4 PIM’s and is a +12 in 27 games.

C – Matvey Guskov (London, OHL) ~ the versatile center had an assist on 1 shot and went 5-for-7 on his draws in London’s 4-0 win over North Bay. Guskov has 5 goals, 10 points, 16 PIM’s and is an ‘even’ rating in 21 games.

RW – Shawn Boudrias (Cape Breton, QMJHL) ~ the power forward had an assist on 6 shots and registered 2 hits in the Eagles’ 2-1 loss to Chicoutimi on Sunday. Boudrias has 13 goals, 27 points, 29 PIM’s and is a +14 in 23 games.