Gameday 24: Penguins vs. Flames

Penguins vs. Flames

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM EST | AT&TSN-PT

The Penguins look to run their point-streak to 5 as they host the Calgary Flames in a Monday night tilt at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins collected the consolation point in each of their games against the red hot Islanders in a home-and-home before dismantling the Devils, 4-1, on Friday night.

The Penguins could be getting a big piece back as Kris Letang looks to be ready to return.

#Pens HC Sullivan on Letang: “His practice today was very encouraging. We’ll see how he responds overnight. My sense is he’ll be a game-time decision tomorrow” v Calgary. -SK — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) November 24, 2019

Guentzel – Malkin – Rust

Galchenyuk – McCann – Tanev

Kahun – Simon – Hornqvist

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Lafferty

Dumoulin – Letang

Pettersson – Trotman

Johnson – Marino

Murray

The Flames have had their well-documented struggles on display for the bulk of the year, sputtering out to an 11-12-3 start, collecting 25 points in 26 games, sitting a point back of the second Wild Card technically, but ceding a lot of games-in-hand to many of the teams just below them in the standings.

The offense has been a major problem for the Flames throughout the year, as they average the Western Conference’s worst GF/GP, posting just 2.38 markers per tilt.

The power play has been woeful (15.5% success rate), though marginally better than the Penguins’ (15.4%).

The Flames are led in goal scoring by Elias Lindholm (11G), apples from hopefully-soon-to-be-Penguin Johnny Gaudreau (14A) and points by Matthew Tkachuk (10G+10A=20P).

Gaudreau – Monahan – Lindholm

Tkachuk – Backlund – Mangiapane

Lucic – Ryan – Dube

Rinaldo – Jankowski – Frolik

Giordano – Andersson

Hanifin – Stone

Kylington – Davidson

Rittich

Truckvember Burns On.

Extinguish the Flames.

Go Pens.