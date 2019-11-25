Richard Jefferson says he chose retirement over playing for Knicks

Richard Jefferson’s decision to retire in 2018 was apparently made easier by the fact that the Knicks were the only team that wanted him.

The former NBA champion, who works as a Nets commentator for YES Network, was calling Brooklyn’s game against New York on Sunday, and Jefferson revealed that after a brief stint with the Denver Nuggets last season he still had the option to play but thought better of it since it was the Knicks who offered him the chance to sign.

That’s when he knew it was time to retire.

"Knicks? No, I'll retire. That's why I retired, they were the one team that offered me a job." Richard Jefferson said he knew his time in the league was up when the Knicks were the only team that wanted him. pic.twitter.com/OnH2sYTOUE — ESPN (@espn) November 25, 2019

That’s some serious shade thrown by Jefferson, but understandable considering he played the bulk of his career for the rival Nets. Still, Jefferson’s comments give you a sense of the current state of the Knicks. He’s not the only player to refuse playing for New York in recent years, and he won’t be the last if things don’t change soon.