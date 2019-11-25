UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Nov 25/19

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Tyron Woodley
|451
|2
|2
|1
|Kamaru Usman
|370.5
|3
|3
|3
|Colby Covington
|351.5
|4
|4
|5
|Leon Edwards
|289.5
|5
|5
|8
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|265
|6
|8
|4
|Jorge Masvidal
|244
|7
|6
|12
|Robbie Lawler
|236
|8
|7
|6
|Rafael dos Anjos
|228.5
|9
|15
|9
|Stephen Thompson
|200
|10
|10
|11
|Anthony Pettis
|177
|10
|11
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|177
|12
|19
|Niko Price
|163
|13
|14
|Michael Chiesa
|148
|14
|12
|7
|Demian Maia
|145
|15
|17
|Gunnar Nelson
|139
|16
|18
|Claudio Silva
|134
|17
|13
|13
|Vicente Luque
|132
|18
|35
|James Krause
|130.5
|19
|21
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|121
|20
|22
|Matt Brown
|120
|21
|24
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|117.5
|22
|25
|14
|Gilbert Burns
|112.5
|22
|25
|Michel Prazeres
|112.5
|24
|27
|Alexey Kunchenko
|112
|24
|16
|James Vick
|112
|26
|28
|Li Jingliang
|107.5
|27
|37
|Randy Brown
|106
|28
|29
|16
|Neil Magny
|103.5
|29
|30
|15
|Geoff Neal
|102.5
|30
|20
|Warlley Alves
|98
|31
|32
|Mike Perry
|94.5
|32
|33
|Belal Muhammad
|90
|33
|34
|Alex Oliveira
|88.5
|34
|31
|10
|Nate Diaz
|85.5
|35
|36
|Ismail Naurdiev
|83
|36
|45
|Muslim Salikhov
|80.5
|37
|39
|Jake Matthews
|80
|38
|41
|Alberto Mina
|75.5
|38
|41
|Diego Sanchez
|75.5
|40
|53
|Lyman Good
|74
|41
|43
|Rustam Khabilov
|72.5
|42
|40
|Alex Morono
|71
|43
|44
|Alan Jouban
|69.5
|44
|45
|Dwight Grant
|67.5
|44
|45
|Mickey Gall
|67.5
|46
|50
|Bryan Barberena
|65
|47
|51
|Ramazan Emeev
|56.5
|48
|52
|Dhiego Lima
|56
|49
|54
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|49.5
|50
|55
|Ben Saunders
|48.5
|51
|56
|Chad Laprise
|47.5
|52
|57
|Carlos Condit
|45
|53
|58
|Zak Ottow
|44.5
|54
|59
|Tim Means
|44
|55
|60
|Song Kenan
|42.5
|56
|62
|Danny Roberts
|42
|57
|61
|Nordine Taleb
|41
|58
|63
|Michel Pereira
|36
|59
|64
|Nicolas Dalby
|33.5
|60
|65
|Laureano Staropoli
|26.5
|61
|67
|Chance Rencountre
|24.5
|61
|66
|Max Griffin
|24.5
|63
|68
|Takashi Sato
|22.5
|64
|79
|David Zawada
|20
|65
|69
|Thiago Alves
|19.5
|66
|70
|Bartosz Fabinski
|16
|67
|72
|Luke Jumeau
|12.5
|68
|71
|Court McGee
|12
|68
|73
|Erik Koch
|12
|70
|74
|Tristan Connelly
|10
|71
|75
|Emil Meek
|8
|72
|76
|Callan Potter
|5
|72
|NR
|Miguel Baeza
|5
|72
|NR
|Sean Brady
|5
|75
|76
|Sergey Khandozhko
|4.5
|76
|78
|Daichi Abe
|4
|77
|NR
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|0
|77
|79
|Cole Williams
|0
|77
|79
|Hector Aldana
|0
|77
|79
|Luigi Vendramini
|0
|77
|79
|Maki Pitolo
|0
|77
|79
|Ricky Rainey
|0
|77
|79
|Rostem Akman
|0
|77
|79
|Salim Touahri
|0
|77
|79
|Zelim Imadaev
|0
Check back Friday for our lightweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
