UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Nov 25/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Tyron Woodley 451 2 2 1 Kamaru Usman 370.5 3 3 3 Colby Covington 351.5 4 4 5 Leon Edwards 289.5 5 5 8 Santiago Ponzinibbio 265 6 8 4 Jorge Masvidal 244 7 6 12 Robbie Lawler 236 8 7 6 Rafael dos Anjos 228.5 9 15 9 Stephen Thompson 200 10 10 11 Anthony Pettis 177 10 11 Anthony Rocco Martin 177 12 19 Niko Price 163 13 14 Michael Chiesa 148 14 12 7 Demian Maia 145 15 17 Gunnar Nelson 139 16 18 Claudio Silva 134 17 13 13 Vicente Luque 132 18 35 James Krause 130.5 19 21 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 121 20 22 Matt Brown 120 21 24 Abdul Razak Alhassan 117.5 22 25 14 Gilbert Burns 112.5 22 25 Michel Prazeres 112.5 24 27 Alexey Kunchenko 112 24 16 James Vick 112 26 28 Li Jingliang 107.5 27 37 Randy Brown 106 28 29 16 Neil Magny 103.5 29 30 15 Geoff Neal 102.5 30 20 Warlley Alves 98 31 32 Mike Perry 94.5 32 33 Belal Muhammad 90 33 34 Alex Oliveira 88.5 34 31 10 Nate Diaz 85.5 35 36 Ismail Naurdiev 83 36 45 Muslim Salikhov 80.5 37 39 Jake Matthews 80 38 41 Alberto Mina 75.5 38 41 Diego Sanchez 75.5 40 53 Lyman Good 74 41 43 Rustam Khabilov 72.5 42 40 Alex Morono 71 43 44 Alan Jouban 69.5 44 45 Dwight Grant 67.5 44 45 Mickey Gall 67.5 46 50 Bryan Barberena 65 47 51 Ramazan Emeev 56.5 48 52 Dhiego Lima 56 49 54 Siyar Bahadurzada 49.5 50 55 Ben Saunders 48.5 51 56 Chad Laprise 47.5 52 57 Carlos Condit 45 53 58 Zak Ottow 44.5 54 59 Tim Means 44 55 60 Song Kenan 42.5 56 62 Danny Roberts 42 57 61 Nordine Taleb 41 58 63 Michel Pereira 36 59 64 Nicolas Dalby 33.5 60 65 Laureano Staropoli 26.5 61 67 Chance Rencountre 24.5 61 66 Max Griffin 24.5 63 68 Takashi Sato 22.5 64 79 David Zawada 20 65 69 Thiago Alves 19.5 66 70 Bartosz Fabinski 16 67 72 Luke Jumeau 12.5 68 71 Court McGee 12 68 73 Erik Koch 12 70 74 Tristan Connelly 10 71 75 Emil Meek 8 72 76 Callan Potter 5 72 NR Miguel Baeza 5 72 NR Sean Brady 5 75 76 Sergey Khandozhko 4.5 76 78 Daichi Abe 4 77 NR Abubakar Nurmagomedov 0 77 79 Cole Williams 0 77 79 Hector Aldana 0 77 79 Luigi Vendramini 0 77 79 Maki Pitolo 0 77 79 Ricky Rainey 0 77 79 Rostem Akman 0 77 79 Salim Touahri 0 77 79 Zelim Imadaev 0





