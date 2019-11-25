WWE 'Monday Night Raw' Results (11/25): New U.S. Champion Crowned, Seth Rollins Turns Heel, More

The post Survivor Series edition of Monday Night Raw started with the Raw locker room surrounding the ring and Seth Rollins inside with microphone in hand. The CM Punk chants began and Rollins says he tried to get him to show up but he didn’t. He then said it wasn’t about Punk but about the Raw locker room.

He says NXT wiped the floor with Raw and he hated it. He then said that at Survivor Series, the locker room all sucked. Rollins went on to call out Randy Orton, saying he was the weak link on Team Raw. Orton stared him down then walked away. Rollins then addressed Charlotte, AOP, and Rey Mysterio. They left along with the rest of the roster.

Kevin Owens was the last one and got in the ring with Rollins. Rollins called KO “Mr. NXT” and that all of the ranting isn’t about him and that it’s coming from his heart. He called KO a “lazy piece of crap” and that Owens will “never be Seth Rollins.” KO doesn’t say a word. He attacks Rollins with a stunner and leaves him laying.

Charly Caruso asks a disgruntled Seth Rollins backstage about what just happened. Rollins says all he was doing was trying to get Raw back on track. He says he will see KO in the ring later on in the night.

A video is shown of Rusev arriving at the arena earlier. A man issues a temporary restraining order and he is asked to leave.

Dominating in a match against Titus O’Neil, Bobby Lashley is attacked by Rusev who came in through the crowd. Rusev tries to put Lashley through the announce table. However, police stop him and try to arrest him. Handcuffed, Rusev kicks Lashley off the stage with Lana screaming at him as police drag him away.

Bobby Lashley is shown leaving on a stretcher during commercial break.

AOP defeated Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder in a quick squash match.

Andrade defeated Akira Tozawa with the Hammerlock DDT

Aleister Black says he is coming to get what he is owed from Buddy Murphy.

Matt Hardy returns in a match against Buddy Murphy.

Buddy Murphy defeated Matt Hardy with a running knee.

Murphy grabs the mic and calls out Aleister Black. Black answers and doesn’t take long to go after Murphy. Black knocks him out of the ring with a knee. Murphy makes his way back up the ramp.

Charly Caruso asks Charlotte backstage if her actions at Survivor Series were captain-like. Charlotte says she was the only one capable of leading. She says Asuka is sore from losing to Charlotte last spring and at WrestleMania 34. Charlotte says the green mist is the only way Asuka can beat her, but Charlotte will remind her why she is the 10-time champion.

AJ Styles was scheduled to defend the United States Championship against Humberto Carrillo. The OC attacked Carrillo, hitting him with the Magic Killer on the steel steps. Ricochet offers to take Humberto’s place for the title but Randy Orton comes out and offers to take the spot instead.

AJ says he beat both men so he refuses to put his title on the line against either one. Drew McIntyre makes his presence known and says AJ’s never beat him. Styles makes more excuses saying he’s sore from stealing the show the night before. Rey Mysterio says he should get it instead. Ricochet suggests there be a Fatal 4-Way and the winner faces AJ Styles for the U.S. title.

Rey Mysterio wins Fatal 4-Way Match to face AJ Styles

Rey Mysterio defeated AJ Styles to become the new United States champion

After the referee gets knocked out, the OC attacks Rey before he can capitalize on the 619. Randy Orton runs out to get rid of the OC. Rey hits another 619 again on Styles then Orton hits the RKO on him as well. Rey celebrates his title win with his son in the ring.

Charly Caruso interviews Kevin Owens. He says that the difference between him and Rollins is that KO has known who he is his entire career. He says he is Kevin Owens, will always be Kevin Owens, and that he is happy with that. KO says Seth Rollins is trying to just be what the company wants him to be and now he’s an insufferable “whiny p***k”. He says Monday Night Rollins is now the Kevin Owens Show.

Asuka defeated Charlotte with Green Mist

After a distraction from Kairi Sane, Asuka hits Charlotte with the green mist and rolls her up for the win.

Erick Rowan wins another Squash Match

After his opponent tries to peak inside the cage, Erick Rowan destroys him.

AJ Styles is asked what is going through his head after losing his U.S. title. He has difficulty saying anything except “Randy Orton” before walking away.

Lana says Rusev is dangerous to himself and everyone around him. She says after the horrible attack on Bobby Lashley, she’ll be okay.

Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins via disqualification

AOP interrupts the match. Each stare down KO and Rollins. KO attacks, but AOP beats him down. They turn their attention to Seth Rollins like they’re going to get him as well, but they walk away. The show ends with Rollins giving KO the Curbstomp, likely solidifying his heel turn.