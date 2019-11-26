MMA Manifesto

Combate Americas Fresno Fighter Salaries

Combate Americas Fresno Fighter Salaries

MMA Manifesto

Combate Americas Fresno Fighter Salaries

By November 26, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

 

Combate Americas returned to Fresno last weekend, and Stephanie Frausto was the top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.

 

Stephanie Frausto:   $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

Salvador Becerra:  $5,000 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus)

Kaleio Romero:   $5,000 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus)

Ignacio Bahamondez:   $4,500

Trevor Wells:  $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,5000 win bonus)

Eduardo Perez:   $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,5000 win bonus)

Corina Herrera:   $3,000

Caroline Gallardo:   $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)

Steven Bollinger:   $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Celine Haga:   $2,000

Paul Elizondo:   $2,000

Carlos Reyes:   $1,600 ($1,000 to show, $600 win bonus)

Israel Delgado:   $1,500

Chris Lewis:   $1,000

Anthony Aguilar:   $1,000

Vicent Gomez:   $800

 

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home