Combate Americas Fresno Fighter Salaries

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
Combate Americas returned to Fresno last weekend, and Stephanie Frausto was the top earner.
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.
Stephanie Frausto: $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)
Salvador Becerra: $5,000 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus)
Kaleio Romero: $5,000 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus)
Ignacio Bahamondez: $4,500
Trevor Wells: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,5000 win bonus)
Eduardo Perez: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,5000 win bonus)
Corina Herrera: $3,000
Caroline Gallardo: $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)
Steven Bollinger: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)
Celine Haga: $2,000
Paul Elizondo: $2,000
Carlos Reyes: $1,600 ($1,000 to show, $600 win bonus)
Israel Delgado: $1,500
Chris Lewis: $1,000
Anthony Aguilar: $1,000
Vicent Gomez: $800
Comments