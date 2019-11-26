Promoted

Eden Hazard jukes two Olympiacos players, nutmegs ref, sets up goal (Video)

By November 26, 2019

Tottenham got off to a miserable start in Tuesday’s Champions League match against Olympiacos FC, but their stars caught fire as the game progressed and led them to victory.

The team trailed 2-0 after just 19 minutes of play, but it did not panic, getting a much-needed goal just before halftime.

It happened with Hazard having the ball at his feet near the midfield line, and him proceeding to juke two Olympiacos defenders to get space. But he wasn’t done, as he actually nutmegged the ref, too.

Those special touches ended up setting up Dele Alli for the goal, and Tottenham got on the scoreboard just before the half — eventually cruising to a 4-2 victory.

