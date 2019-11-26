James Harden renounces idea of NBA instituting in-season tournaments

The NBA is looking to make some major changes to their season structure going forward, essentially in hopes of increasing viewership, and also combating the issue of load management.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean the players are on board.

One of the biggest changes the league is looking to implement is to create an in-season tournament, which would essentially give the teams that don’t make it to the NBA Finals something to cheer about. Putting the tournament in somewhere like Las Vegas would bring fans from all over the country together, like what happens at Summer League.

James Harden, however, isn’t a fan of it. He was asked about it by reporters on Tuesday, and he shared his thoughts on the topic.

“Are we in college?” Harden said, after rolling his eyes at the question.

Players get motivated by titles, and not much else. Even bonuses aren’t a big deal anymore, especially when players such as Harden are making upwards of $40 million per year.