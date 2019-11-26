Look: Devlin Hodges, James Washington go duck hunting together

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Steelers quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges has apparently won the team’s starting job, and now he’s going back to his roots to win over his teammates.

Hodges is known as a world champion duck caller, so it’s safe to say we know what he’ll be doing when life after football rolls around. For now, he’s focused on leading the Steelers to some wins during the remainder of the season, as Mason Rudolph has been benched.

And now that he’s been named starter, he elected to take one of his top receivers duck hunting. Check out this photo of him and James Washington together.

And in case you’re wondering how Hodges won the starting job, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did a great job explaining it.

Why Devlin Hodges? Tomlin: "He has not killed us." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 26, 2019

Looked like a lot of fun.