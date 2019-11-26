Mavericks

Look: Mavericks show off brand-new Nike 'City Edition' jerseys during Clippers game

Mavericks

November 26, 2019

The Mavericks have always sported uniforms that were among the best in the league, in terms of color scheme, and also look as a whole –both jersey and shorts. So it’s not like they actually needed a uniform upgrade or overhaul, but Nike’s new “City Edition” jerseys gave them the opportunity to go in a different direction and design something creative.

And that’s exactly what they did.

The “City Edition” jerseys have been hit or miss around the league, but the Mavericks hit a home run with their version. Check out how bright and flashy they are, with the neon green trim making them pop.

Awesome.

