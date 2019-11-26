Look: Mavericks show off brand-new Nike 'City Edition' jerseys during Clippers game

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
The Mavericks have always sported uniforms that were among the best in the league, in terms of color scheme, and also look as a whole –both jersey and shorts. So it’s not like they actually needed a uniform upgrade or overhaul, but Nike’s new “City Edition” jerseys gave them the opportunity to go in a different direction and design something creative.
And that’s exactly what they did.
The “City Edition” jerseys have been hit or miss around the league, but the Mavericks hit a home run with their version. Check out how bright and flashy they are, with the neon green trim making them pop.
Awesome.
