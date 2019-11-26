For baseball fans everywhere, the long wait for the season to start can seem interminable, but we have the perfect way to fill in the time – mobile baseball apps. There are lots to choose from, some that you will nee if you visit the games when the season is in full swing so read on for our top tips.

Top Ten iOS Baseball Games:

Check out the apps that we think offer everything a baseball fan needs:

MLB.com at Bat

This app is for true baseball fans everywhere, offering a central point for multimedia access from day one right up to the World Series. While it is free to use, you do have the option of in-app purchases that let you unlock loads of content or, if you already have an MLB TV Premium subscription, you can access it in the app. You get videos all season, radio broadcasts, classic game archives, daily articles, and lots more. A must-have for any baseball fan. You can download the MLB app from the CokerNutX installer.

MLB at the Ballpark

Heading to a game? Then you’re going to need this app. Free to use, it uses Passbook on your iPhone or iPad for electronic ticketing. It also provides coupons, special offers, the ability to track all your stadium visits, get stats on your teams, find the stadium concession stands and much, much more.

Watch ESPN

A top-rated free app, Watch ESPN lets you watch live broadcasting for lots of ESPN local stations, the national ESPN station, and you can get updates and download shows to listen offline. It is a stable streaming app, keeping you up to the minute at all times.

CBS Sports

Another free app, CBS Sports, lets you follow all the latest baseball news, keep up with the scores, and get full play-by-play details. Choose your favorite team, so you get instant updates and all breaking news and choose from live streaming for the top broadcast events and on-demand access to analysis and game highlights.

No-Hitter Alerts

Not a free app, No-Hitter Alerts costs $0.99 and offers you the ability to track potential no-hitters in real-time. You can set an alert for specific teams, see a quick overview of every game in progress at the time, and the potential each has to be a no-hitter.

CBS Sports Fantasy

If you play Fantasy Baseball League and you’ve got it set up with CBS Sports, this app will give you the perfect opportunity to keep on top of things the whole season through. Free to use, CBS Sports allows you to set your own lineup, add players or drop them, check up on stats, take part in player trades, see all player transactions and stay on top of the latest Major League news. And you can also manage your other Fantasy teams, regardless of the sport.

Yahoo! Fantasy Sports

Play Yahoo! Fantasy Leagues? Then this app is for you. You can keep on top of all your leagues in any sport. You can draft your baseball team, receive breaking news, get real-time scores, and even join the built-in message boards.

Race to the Pennant

Another paid game, Race to the Pennant, costs just $0.99, and for that, you get a whole heap of features. You get visuals on every team, represented on a bar graph, so you can see at a glance who’s in front and who’s lagging behind. You get detailed stats, information about teams, and all the latest team news. It may not be a traditional method of following the game, but the app does provide a decent amount of information.

MiLB First Pitch

Do you make it a point to follow the Double and Triple-A affiliates for your team? Perhaps your team is a Double or triple-A franchise. Whichever one it is, MiLB First Pitch is a free way of keeping you fully up to date with all the latest minor league news. There is no option for live video, but you can see highlights from Texas, Southern and Eastern league games, get pitch-by-pitch tracking, schedules, boxes scores, and much more.

MLB Ballpark Empire

Another freebie, MLB Ballpark Empire lets you build your own baseball team and manage a baseball park. That means full concentration on your team as well as hiring staff, running the concession stands, and everything else that goes with it. Simulation games won’t suit everyone, but if you are looking for a bit of fun, it may be what you are looking for.

Baseball isn’t everyone’s cup of tea but, for fans of the game, these 10 apps offer a range of different experiences. Whether you want a simulation game, a way of keeping up with scores, or an easy way to keep up with all the action, wherever you are, there will be something here to suit you. Try each one and see what works for you and let us know if we missed any important ones off the list.