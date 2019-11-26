Video of White Sox pitcher Kelvin Herrera punching man at cockfight emerges

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

It’s always interesting to hear what athletes do during the offseason, especially baseball players — many of whom hail from Latin American countries, where the culture is much different than in the United States.

Take White Sox pitcher Kelvin Herrera, for example. Herrera was apparently enjoying a night out in the Dominican Republic on Monday, but rather than hitting up a restaurant, bar or night club, he went to a cockfight.

But that wasn’t all he did there. Herrera was apparently so caught up in the action that he punched a guy in the face during the cockfight.

A man files formal complain against RHP Kelvin Herrera. He alleges that the White Sox pitcher gave him several blows.@z101digital @ZDeportes pic.twitter.com/6ioPMrLb6a https://t.co/raQpSAdHqX — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 26, 2019

That was a bit of a suckerpunch, and yeah, those are bush league.