AEW 'Dynamite' Results (11/27):Chris Jericho Celebrates, Jon Moxley Finds A New Target, More

The November 27 edition of AEW Dynamite emanated live from the Sears Centre in Chicago, Illinois. The program kicked off with the special “Thank You” celebration featuring Chris Jericho, along with The Inner Circle.

A marching band played AEW World champion Chris Jericho to the ring. Jericho’s celebration included gifts from The Inner Circle, as well as from his father, NHL legend Ted Irvine. Chris called Justin Roberts into the ring and forced him to read the thank you statement from AEW executives and Warner Media.

Jericho didn’t like the way Roberts read the statement, so he and The Inner Circle attacked him. Three members of the marching band came in to make the save and revealed themselves to be SoCal Uncensored.

The show continued with the first match of the night, which saw The Lucha Brothers jump Best Friends and Orange Cassidy on their way down to the ring.

Best Friends defeated The Lucha Bros

A graphic of the AEW women’s rankings was then shown, followed by a women’s tag team match.

Emi Sakura and Bea Priestley defeated Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida

A backstage vignette of Jon Moxley was shown next. Mox said he is napalm death and that people are saying their prayers, hoping the inevitable doesn’t happen to them. Jon said he wonders if there’s anyone out there who’s crazy enough to step up to him.

Cody Rhodes defeated Matt Knicks

Cody called out MJF after the match and instead was jumped by The Butcher and The Blade. The crowd had no idea who they were, yet Excalibur seemed to know all about them. Allie, also known as The Bunny, was then revealed as the one that brought the duo to AEW.

Kenny Omega defeated PAC

A video rewind of Wardlow’s debut from November 20 was shown, followed by an interview with MJF. He said the Dynamite Diamond ring is worth $45,000 and that it belongs to him.

Hangman Page was out next and he commented on the match as well, saying he needs a big win.

MJF w/Wardlow defeated Hangman Adam Page to win the Dynamite Diamond ring

Diamond Dallas Page came out to present the Dynamite Diamond ring to MJF after the match was over. DDP gave him the ring and said that he was disappointed in him but since he was the bigger man, that he was going to do the right thing and shake MJF’s hand.

Instead, MJF put his gum in DDP’s hand. Wardlow got between them and things got heated, until referees and AEW officials broke it up.

Dustin Rhodes was out next and talked about Jake Hager, who broke his arm recently on Dynamite. Sammy Guevara and Proud & Powerful attacked Dustin, followed by The Young Bucks, who made the save. The six men brawled until Rhodes and The Bucks stood tall in the end.

Another installment of The Dark Order’s recruitment video was show next.

Chris Jericho defeated Scorpio Sky to retain the AEW World Championship

Jake Hager interfered at one point, but was fought back by Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian. Scorpio tapped out to the Lion Tamer to end the match. After the bell rang, Jericho put Sky back into the Lion Tamer and suddenly, Jon Moxley’s music hit. Jon came down through the crowd and stared down Jericho from the stands.