Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Nov 27/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 543 2 2 Darrion Caldwell 250.5 3 3 Emmanuel Sanchez 171.5 4 5 Eduardo Dantas 140 5 6 Adam Borics 139.5 6 4 A.J. McKee 126 7 7 Daniel Straus 125 8 10 Derek Campos 95 9 8 Juan Archuleta 92 10 12 Daniel Carey 91 11 9 Henry Corrales 89 12 11 Daniel Weichel 84 13 13 Tywan Claxton 80.5 14 34 Leandro Higo 76 14 NR Shawn Bunch 76 16 15 Hyder Amil 62.5 17 16 Gaston Bolanos 61.5 18 17 Pedro Carvalho 60.5 19 18 Cris Lencioni 57.5 20 14 Georgi Karakhanyan 54 21 19 Aaron Pico 53 22 20 Jay-Jay Wilson 52.5 23 20 Pete Rogers 47.5 23 28 Weber Almeida 47.5 25 NR Gabriel Green 45 26 22 Sam Sicilia 40.5 27 24 Jeremiah Labiano 36.5 28 23 John Teixeira 35.5 29 28 Dylan Logan 32.5 30 25 Pat Curran 31.5 31 26 Adil Benjilany 31 32 38 Richie Smullen 29.5 33 28 AJ Agazarm 27.5 34 27 Brandon Laroco 27 35 33 Ignacio Ortiz 24.5 36 28 Adel Altamimi 22.5 36 28 George Courtney 22.5 36 35 James Bennett 22.5 39 37 Nathan Rose 18 40 NR Lucas Brennan 14.5 41 38 John Beneduce 5 41 NR Kai Kamaka III 5 41 38 Peter Ishiguro 5 44 38 Saul Rogers 4.5 45 43 Adam Gustab 0 45 NR Brandon Bender 0 45 43 Daniel Crawford 0 45 43 Elias Anderson 0 45 NR Jacob Landin 0 45 43 Jeremy Spoon 0 45 NR Jorge Juarez 0 45 NR Mario Navarro 0 45 NR Spencer Higa 0 45 43 Thomas Lopez 0 45 NR Tom Mearns 0 45 NR Tyler Beneke 0

