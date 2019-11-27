Celtics fans chant 'Kyrie sucks!' during Nets game (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Kyrie Irving didn’t play in Wednesday’s game against the Celtics at TD Garden, but fans of the home team didn’t really care.

Irving missed his triumphant return to Boston due a shoulder injury, and he didn’t even make the trip for the game. It certainly could’ve been because he didn’t want to face the music and hear it from fans.

Celtics fans, however, did not seem to care. They chanted “Kyrie sucks!” multiple times throughout the game, starting just minutes in. And they were loud.

Celtics fans letting Kyrie know how thankful they were for him last year 😂 (via @NBCSCeltics)pic.twitter.com/eEqGKbfPU1 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) November 28, 2019

It’s hard to imagine what type of reception Kyrie would’ve received had he actually been in the building — let alone play in the game.