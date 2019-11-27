Drug Abuse in Athletes: Famous Athletes Who Have Battled Addiction — And Won

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Drug abuse in athletes is a common occurrence.

Having an athletic lifestyle (or a career that depends on it) can lead to substance abuse for several reasons. First, there’s the pressure to perform well, which can lead to performance-enhancing drug use.

Then, there’s the self-medicating for mental or physical ailments, feeling overwhelmed by stress, or suffering an injury.

Many famous athletes have succumbed to drug use. After all, the disease of addiction knows no class, no income, no celebrity — it can affect anyone of us.

The following athletes have come forward about their struggles, inspiring others to lead a sober life and not make the mistakes they did. Here are some athlete stories you may not have heard before.

Ryan Leaf

Former NFL player Ryan Leaf went from football star at WSU to drug addict with a burglary charge and jail sentence.

He recently gave a speech about his addiction to his hometown in Montana, a place he ‘took so much from and victimized.’ He pressed those in the crowd to openly discuss mental addiction, as that was a significant component of Leaf’s addiction.

He now works at Transcend Recovery, an addiction treatment center in LA, where he is a program ambassador.

Vance Johnson

Former Denver Broncos football player Vance Johnson took a similar route as Ryan Leaf.

He went from his own harrowing addiction to now helping others to get sober. He’s the Recovery Ambassador for Oglethorpe Inc., where he spreads support and encouragement.

Johnson also promotes discussing mental health in addiction, as his mental state propelled him further into addictive behavior. Johnson struggled with depression and alcohol addiction.

Craig Newsome

Craig Newsome is a former Green Bay Packers football player who struggled with prescription pain pill addiction after a severe back injury.

His injury was severe enough that after two unsuccessful back surgeries, he was declared disabled by Social Security. This led to a deep depression and reliance on pain pills. Newsome lied to doctors, forged prescriptions, and lost sight of the good in his life.

The NFL even sent him on a wild chase to get disability from them, always declaring his condition just under their threshold. This prevented him from getting money he was owed, although his condition was bad enough to keep him wheelchair-bound.

Newsome and other opioid addicts would benefit highly from something like the Inspire Malibu suboxone treatment center. Suboxone can help reduce someone’s urges by blocking their opioid receptors.

He is now the defensive backs coach at Holmen High School, where he has found joy in life again, despite his struggles. He no longer uses prescription pain medication.

Drug Abuse in Athletes: An All-Too-Common Affliction

These are a few of many stories of addiction affecting the lives of famous athletes.

Drug abuse in athletes is real, and we should work towards removing the stigma around addiction by talking about it, reading about it. We should also stay updated on the opioid crisis and familiarize ourselves with the side effects of prescription pills.

