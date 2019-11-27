Earl Thomas says Ravens will be in Super Bowl: 'Whoever we play, they're going to be in trouble'

They may not have a better win-loss record than New England or San Francisco, but the Ravens are easily the hottest team in football right now, and Monday night’s offensive explosion against the defending NFC champions only added to what many are considering a Super Bowl-worthy resume.

Speaking of San Francisco, the Ravens welcome the 49ers to M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday for a Week 13 matchup between two of the league’s best teams. Baltimore safety Earl Thomas was asked if Sunday’s matchup might be a Super Bowl preview, and he seemed confident that the Ravens would be there in February.

Ravens’ S Earl Thomas to reporters today: “You think the 49ers are going to the Super Bowl? It could be, let’s see. We’ll just go out there and try to play the best football we can possibly do. And when the Super Bowl comes, whoever we play, they’re going to be in trouble.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2019

If the Ravens keep playing like this, it’s hard to argue that they don’t make it the Super Bowl. They already beat the Patriots earlier this month, and the rest of the teams in the AFC haven’t done much to stand out this season.

We’re still a ways out from determining this year’s Super Bowl teams, but Sunday’s game will be an interesting measuring stick for both San Francisco and Baltimore.