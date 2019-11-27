Former Bulldogs players respond to PETA demanding Georgia retire mascot

University of Georgia’s beloved mascot, Uga, has been in the news recently after PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) demanded that the bulldog be retired. The animal rights organization said this in a tweet Tuesday that showed Uga looking “miserable” in his dog house during a rainy game between Georgia and Texas A&M over the weekend. However, former players have come out saying that Uga is actually treated fairly well.

Mecole Hardman, a rookie wideout for the Kansas City Chiefs, was one of those players, as was Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims, both of them former Georgia football players.

uga get treated better than 98.9% humans 🐶 — Juice Wims (@Javon_Juice) November 26, 2019

There’s been multiple stories done on Uga in the past that actually confirm what Hardman and Wims are saying. In this piece by CBS Sunday Morning, the bulldog apparently lives a lavish lifestyle that includes such things as a personal car, a hotel suite and luxurious baths before games. Oh, and that dog house of his is air conditioned.

Life is good for Uga.