Giannis Antetokounmpo bullies Vince Carter, then dunks all over him (Video)

Vince Carter is still playing in the NBA, even at 42 years of age, but he probably wishes he wasn’t on Wednesday night, judging by what happened on one particular play in the Hawks’ game against the Bucks.

Carter was unlucky to have been matched up against reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on a play in the game, and that was rather unfortunate for him.

And Giannis took advantage of it.

Antetokounmpo drove the lane, then delivered a forearm shiver that sent Carter backward — nearly knocking him down. Carter briefly recovered, but then Giannis dunked all over him.

Giannis just bullied Vince 😬 pic.twitter.com/UHsHp796wP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2019

Ouch. That was a touch sequence for the seasoned veteran.