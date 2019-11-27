Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Ruben Tejada

Now that the 2019 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at infielder Ruben Tejada.

Player Review: Ruben Tejada

2019 Stats:

Minor Leagues (2 Teams): 75 Games, 285 At Bats, .333 Batting Average, 95 Hits, 22 Doubles, 1 Triple, 6 Home Runs, 43 RBI’s, 55 Runs Scored, 3 Stolen Bases, .889 OPS

Major Leagues: 6 Games, 9 At Bats, .000 Batting Average, 1 Run Scored, .000 OPS

Story: After spending the 2018 season in the Baltimore Orioles’ farm system, Ruben Tejada entered the year looking for a new home. The Mets, on an endless quest to add depth to their farm system, brought Tejada back home on a minor league deal towards the end of spring training. Tejada spent most of the year with AAA Syracuse, where he hit very well before earning a promotion to the big leagues in August. It was a cool story for the Mets, but Tejada didn’t collect a hit in six games, so the team designated Tejada for assignment with roster spots proving valuable on a playoff contender. Tejada ended up back in Syracuse, where he finished the year.

Grade: Incomplete

It was a nice deja vu moment for the Mets and Tejada to reunite, but it didn’t amount to much.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 10%

2020 Role: Depth Infielder

Tejada declared free agency after the season, and a second reunion appears unlikely. The Mets are in the market for minor league depth infielders again, as evidenced by their recent pursuit of Josh Harrison, so if they strike out on their primary options they could circle back to Tejada late in the offseason.

