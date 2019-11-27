Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Paul George

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Paul George

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Paul George

By November 27, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Nov 26, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) runs back up court after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Paul George – Clippers (vs Dallas)

26 points, 8-21 FG, 6-6 FT, 4 3PTs, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 6 steals

Another bad shooting night, but look at those steals.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home