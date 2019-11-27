Rapid Recap: Kemba drops 39 in win as Kyrie hides in Brooklyn

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.
Five days after getting carried off the court on a stretcher, Kemba Walker returned to drop 39 points in the Celtics 121-110 win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving remained in Brooklyn as he continues to milk a shoulder “injury.” Celtics fans were not deterred by Kyrie’s absence:
