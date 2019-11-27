Rapid Recap: Kemba drops 39 in win as Kyrie hides in Brooklyn

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Five days after getting carried off the court on a stretcher, Kemba Walker returned to drop 39 points in the Celtics 121-110 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving remained in Brooklyn as he continues to milk a shoulder “injury.” Celtics fans were not deterred by Kyrie’s absence:

Currently out the front of TD Garden: pic.twitter.com/dVKuCOu0rT — Hayley Byrnes (@HayleyByrnes) November 27, 2019

And now it's a "Where is Kyrie" chant… the crowd decided to ad-lib to the Let's go Celtics beat — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) November 28, 2019

Modded out Kyrie shirsey pic.twitter.com/T2PFwNfQDB — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) November 28, 2019

Impressive post moves from Jaylen Brown here: pic.twitter.com/PHcvBgHLrP — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) November 28, 2019

What a take and finish from Kemba pic.twitter.com/WVcDvC3Ezf — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) November 28, 2019

End of 3Q: Celtics 91, Nets 86 C's have put up 91 points and Tatum (4-fot-16) hasn't even gotten in on the party yet. If he joins Kemba and JB, who have been cookin, C's are gonna run away with this one. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) November 28, 2019

Career-high four steals for Enes Kanter. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) November 28, 2019

Wanamaker goes coast to coast! 🏖 pic.twitter.com/ljqDBskXeG — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 28, 2019

Box score