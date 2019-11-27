The Betting Window for November 29-December 1

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can have too much time and too much of an R&D department to create a monstrosity that shouldn’t exist.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Cecilia Braekhus -2500 over Victoria Noelia Bustos ($50)

Alexander Besputin -225 over Radzhab Buatev ($5)

Carl Frampton -3000 over Tyler McCreary ($30)

Akeem Ennis Brown -250 over Philip Bowes ($5)

Zolani Tete -250 over John Riel Casimero ($10)

Unless your last name is Taylor or Shields, I’m picking The First Lady and I’m laying heavy.

Buatev has only been in one ten-rounder in his career, and in title fights, I always look to who has a heavy advantage in logging rounds, that being Besputin in this case. I expect him to pour it on late.

Last Week: $ -3.60

Year To Date: $ -105.35

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.