Watch: JuJu Smith-Schuster caught driving 100+ mph in Instagram video

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster posted an ill-advised video to his Instagram story recently, in what was a questionable decision.

Smith-Schuster is currently listed on the team’s injury report with a concussion, so it was assumed that he’d be taking it easy, laying low, as he recovers.

And yet, for some reason, in a pathetic attempt to gain some sort of “validation” from the public, he posted a video to his Instagram story of him driving 104 mph in his car.

Not a wise move by any means. Furthermore, Smith-Schuster has probably put a target on his head for local police to monitor.