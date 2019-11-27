WWE NXT Results (11/27): 'Survivor Series' Fallout, Ciampa Vs. Balor, More

On the eve of Thanksgiving, the Superstars of NXT are ready to celebrate their highly successful showing at Survivor Series.

And that is how the show starts. The full roster is out in front of he live crowd celebrating the win over Monday Night Raw and SmackDown when the Undisputed Era comes out. Adam Cole says that none of them have any business to be celebrating like they have done something because it was the Undisputed Era that won the Survivor Series for NXT.

Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Matt Riddle and Tommaso Ciampa beg to differ. Finn Balor comes out and exchanges words with the four of them. Dijakovic and Lee will challenge for the NXT Tag Team titles tonight and Ciampa will face Balor.

NXT Tag Team Title Match: Undisputed Era (c) defeats Dominik Dijakovic and Keith Lee via pinfall.

Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish started the match but Roderick Strong ended up replacing Fish and getting the pin on Dijakovic following the team’s High-Low finisher.

During the match, Adam Cole tried to come out to run interference but was literally bounced into the crowd by Lee. Amazing spot!

Cathy Kelley interviews Candice LaRae, who will face Dakota Kai tonight. Candice says that Dakota won’t be facing a friend tonight, she’ll be facing Tegan Nox’s “big sister”.

Mansoor defeats Shane Thorne via pinfall.

Mansoor followed up his successful performances at WWE’s events in Saudi Arabia with a nice win here. He hit Thorne with a springboard neckbreaker from the apron to get the pin.

Candice LaRae defeats Dakota Kai via disqualification.

Kai came to the ring with the knee brace she took off of Nox at TakeOver: WarGames and ended up using it on LaRae.

Cathy Kelley interviews Tomasso Ciampa about his match with Finn Balor later in the show.

A vignette with video highlights is shown hyping up Cameron Grimes.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Lio Rush (c) defeats Akira Tozawa via pinfall.

Rush retains his title after hitting Tozawa with The Final Hour not once, but twice.

Cathy Kelley interviews Finn Balor who is ready for Ciampa.

Xia Li defeats Vanessa Borne by pinfall in a quick match.

After the match, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke come out to gang up on Li. Li holds her own but the Horsewomen trio eventually gets the best of her.

Baszler gets a microphone to cut a promo, talking about how she beat Bayley and Becky Lynch at once on Sunday, but Rhea Ripley comes out to interrupt. The two women exchange words where Ripley congratulates Baszler for beating Bayley and Becky but reminds her that in the War Games match, it was Ripley who beat her. She wants to face Shayna again, but this time for the NXT Women’s title.

Finn Balor defeats Tommaso Ciampa by pinfall.

In the main event, Balor picked up the win following interference from Cole in which he kicked Ciampa in the head while the referee had her back to the action. Balor then hit the 1916 to win it.

After the match, Cole got into the ring and badmouthed Ciampa and it looked like he was about to form an allegiance with Balor only to have Balor catch him with a Pele kick, dropping him as the show came to a close.