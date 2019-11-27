Your Weekend in Combat Sports

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday November 29

7:00am: Absolute Championship Akhmat 102 (aca-mma.com)

7:30am: UAE Warriors 9 (FREE Fite.tv)

1:00pm: Golden Fighter 6 (FightBoxHD)

3:30pm: Gutierrez vs. Valdez Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

Saturday November 30

1:00am: QUINTET Fight Night 4 (UFC Fight Pass)

2:30am: Gladiators 8 ($10.15 Epicentre.tv)

5:00am: Worlds Collide: Mundine vs. Parr ($24.95 Fite.tv/Epicentre.tv)

10:45am: Cage 49 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

12:00pm: AFL 22 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: King of Kings World Series in Germany (kokfights.tv)

2:00pm: John Riel Casimero vs. Zolani Tete/Anthony Cacace vs. Sam Bowen (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Alexander Besputin vs. Radzhab Butaev/Cecilia Braekhus vs. Victoria Noelia Bustos (DAZN)

2:00pm: Ni Un Paso Atras ($14.99 Fite.tv)

6:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

8:45pm: Rise Fighting Championship 5 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Andres Gutierrez vs. Oscar Valdez/Carl Frampton vs. Tyler McCreary (ESPN+)

10:00pm: Northern Colorado vs. Fresno State (FloWrestling)

10:00pm: Purecombat: High Impact ($14.99 Fite.tv)

Sunday December 1

7:00am: 2019 Pre CAWL Open (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Cornell vs. Ohio State (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Augustana vs. North Dakota State (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Iowa vs. Wisconsin (BigTen)

Top-10 Viewing Options: With Thanksgiving this week, it’s a pretty weak week for the combat arts, but there’s enough here to keep you fed until next week, when things go DOWN.

1. Andres Gutierrez vs. Oscar Valdez/Carl Frampton vs. Tyler McCreary: OSCAR VALDEZ AND CARL FRAMPTON! HELL YES! NOT AGAINST EACH OTHER! SHIT!

2. John Riel Casimero vs. Zolani Tete/Anthony Cacace vs. Sam Bowen: Tate’s WBO Bantamweight title is the only true men’s world title on the line in any combat sport this weekend. No, I’m not counting the WBA “Regular” title.

3. QUINTET Fight Night 4: Team-based grappling. Damn you, Sakuraba, you beautiful genius.

4. Alexander Besputin vs. Radzhab Butaev/Cecilia Braekhus vs. Victoria Noelia Bustos: Decent card from Monte Carlo, but the clock is ticking on getting Braekhus some marquee big-money fights. She’s 38 and waiting for either Katie Taylor to bulk or Claressa Shields to drop is wasting valuable sands.

5. Absolute Championship Akhmat 102: The field is fallow in combat sports in general this weekend, but especially MMA, so here’s your best offering.

6. Iowa vs. Wisconsin: It’s Big Ten wrestling season! And this is a damned dandy. It’s a #1 vs. #2 at 133lbs.

7. Cornell vs. Ohio State: Cornell has a hell of a program, and might not beat Ohio State, but they’ll give them a run.

8. Worlds Collide: Mundine vs. Parr: Anthony Mundine and John Wayne Parr fighting at five in the morning. Because the fight game never disappoints.

9. UAE Warriors 9: Not a bad indie card at all, and even better, free! If you’re gonna be up early on Black Friday, hey, watch some fights.

10. King of Kings World Series in Germany: Your best kickboxing/muay thai option of the weekend. Again…not great.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. WKU European 65kg Championship: Adrian Maxim vs. Petru Morari [Golden Fighter 6]

4. WKU World 83kg Championship: Adrian Mitu vs. Alexandridis Triantafillos [Golden Fighter 6]

3. King of Kings European Heavyweight Championship: Mohammed Daddouch vs. Sasa Polugic [King of Kings World Series in Germany]

2. 77kg Bout: Chico Kwasi (18-0-2) vs. Eddy Orcan [King of Kings World Series in Germany]

1. IKBO K-1 World Championship: Karl Stahl vs. Stefan Leko (69-37-1) [King of Kings HERO’S in Germany]

BOXING

5. Middleweight Bout: Anthony Mundine (48-9) vs. John Wayne Parr (10-3) [Worlds Collide: Mundine vs. Parr]

4. Featherweight Bout: Carl Frampton (26-2) vs. Tyler McCreary (16-0-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

3. Vacant WBA “Regular” Welterweight Championship: Alexander Besputin (13-0) vs. Radzhab Butaev (12-0)

2. WBO World Bantamweight Championship: Zolani Tete (c) (28-3) vs. John Riel Casimero (28-4) [Queensbury Promotions]

1. Junior Lightweight Bout: Andres Gutierrez (38-2-1) vs. Oscar Valdez (26-0) [Top Rank on ESPN]

MMA

5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Cory Hendricks (5-2) vs. Luke Barnatt (15-7) [Absolute Championship Akhmat 102]

4. Middleweight Bout: Dylan Andrews (18-10) vs. Rob Wilkinson (11-2) [Australian Fighting Championship 23]

3. Lightweight Bout: Anton Kuivanen (26-11) vs. Dan Moret (13-6) [Abu Dhabi Warriors 9]

2. ACA Middleweight Championship: Salamu Abdurahmanov (c) (12-1) vs. Valery Myasnikov (14-1-2) [Absolute Championship Akhmat 102]

1. ACA Welterweight Championship: Albert Tumenov (c) (21-4) vs. Beslan Ushukov (17-3) [Absolute Championship Akhmat 102]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 141lb Bout: #9 Max Murin (IOWA) vs. #10 Tristan Moran (WIS) [Iowa vs. Wisconsin]

4. Heavyweight Bout: #2 Trent Hillger (WIS) vs. #12 Tony Cassioppi (IOWA) [Iowa vs. Wisconsin]

3. 165lb Bout: #2 Alex Marinelli (IOWA) vs. #3 Evan Wick (WIS) [Iowa vs. Wisconsin]

2. 133lb Bout: #1 Seth Gross (WIS) vs. #2 Austin DeSanto (IOWA) [Iowa vs. Wisconsin]

1. Team Paraestra vs. Team K-Top BJJ vs. Team Sakuraba vs. Team Carpe Diem [QUINTET Fight Night 4]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man resigned to giving out IOUs…but FANCY IOUs! Calligraphy and shit!

Best Fight of the Weekend: John Riel Casimero vs. Zolani Tete

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Albert Tumenov vs. Beslan Ushukov

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Cecilia Braekhus over Victoria Noelia Bustos

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Top Rank on ESPN

Upset of the Week: John Wayne Parr over Anthony Mundine

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Carl Frampton vs. Tyler McCreary