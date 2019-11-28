Bills players mock Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott after win

The Cowboys are known as “America’s Team,” so other NFL squads enjoy piling on when Dallas is struggling.

As such, when the Bills went into AT&T Stadium and destroyed the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, Buffalo’s players made sure to let their opponents know about it.

Dallas scored a touchdown on its first possession, but it was all downhill from then on, as Buffalo dominated throughout, jumping out to a 26-7 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Not only that, a few of their players rubbed some salt in the wound in the game’s waning moments.

Bills defensive linemen Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson mocked Ezekiel Elliott’s signature “feed me” celebration.

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White also emulated Dak Prescott’s hip-thrusting warmup routine.

The Bills sent a clear message in Dallas on Thursday, and given the result of the game, as well as the troll jobs, it’s going to be a long next few days for the Cowboys.