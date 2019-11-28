Daniel House Jr. throws ball at Goran Dragic after hard foul (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

It may have been FriendsGiving, but that didn’t necessarily mean that the players in Wednesday’s Rockets-Heat game were all friends.

Daniel House Jr. and Goran Dragic got into a heated altercation in the final minute of the game, and they had to be separated.

It happened with House going up for a shot, but Dragic fouling him right on his injured shoulder — hard. House responded by throwing the ball at Dragic and drilling him with it. Tempers were flaring, and Russell Westbrook, among others, had to come in and break it up.

Daniel House Jr throws ball at Gragic and steps to him after foul, Dragic called for flagrant, House gets a T pic.twitter.com/w8dOl6X7XJ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 28, 2019

Dragic was hit with a flagrant, while House got a technical.