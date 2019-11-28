Look: Angry Jerry Jones leaves suite in disgust after embarrassing loss, becomes meme

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

The Cowboys suffered another brutal loss at home at AT&T Stadium, but this time it happened in front of a national audience on Thanksgiving Day, and the team’s owner was none too pleased about it.

Head coach Jason Garrett was on the hot seat heading into the game, and losing 26-15 in front of the home crowd sure isn’t going to help improve his job security.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was not happy about the team’s performance, either. He was shown a number of times during the game, but he was most upset in the final minute of the game, with the Bills closing out the contest in Victory Formation.

It wasn’t long until the memes came rolling in on social media.

Cowboys suck and Jerry Jones looks like that little creature from LORD of the rings🤧 precioussss… #BUFvsDAL pic.twitter.com/iqalEAHzU8 — TREY PAUL (@TREYXPAUL) November 29, 2019

Jerry Jones when he sees Jason Garrett after the game pic.twitter.com/dkjmc2yVQ0 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 29, 2019

Rylee is on the phone with Jerry Jones demanding he fires Jason Garrett! pic.twitter.com/5ii97waedt — Bryan (@VegasDUCKfan58) November 29, 2019

Jerry Jones entering the Cowboys locker room after the game… pic.twitter.com/NzaEXI63D2 — Double L must Rock The Bells (@LoveThePuck) November 29, 2019

Yeesh.