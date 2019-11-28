Look: Angry Jerry Jones leaves suite in disgust after embarrassing loss, becomes meme

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
The Cowboys suffered another brutal loss at home at AT&T Stadium, but this time it happened in front of a national audience on Thanksgiving Day, and the team’s owner was none too pleased about it.
Head coach Jason Garrett was on the hot seat heading into the game, and losing 26-15 in front of the home crowd sure isn’t going to help improve his job security.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was not happy about the team’s performance, either. He was shown a number of times during the game, but he was most upset in the final minute of the game, with the Bills closing out the contest in Victory Formation.
It wasn’t long until the memes came rolling in on social media.
Yeesh.
Comments