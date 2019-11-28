Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen records 17th career shutout

Frederik Andersen of Herning, Denmark recorded his 17th career National Hockey League shutout and first shutout of the 2019-20 National Hockey League regular season on Wednesday. Andersen made 25 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 6-0 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI.

Andersen made 11 saves in the first period, five saves in the second period and nine saves in the third period. It is common knowledge that the Maple Leafs are built to win now and the Red Wings are rebuilding, but one could argue this was the most complete game for the Maple Leafs this season. They outshot the Red Wings 54-25.

Andreas Johnsson of Gavle, Sweden led the Maple Leafs in scoring with three points (two goals and one assist). Five other Maple Leafs had a multi-point game as John Tavares of Mississauga, Ontario, Tyson Barrie of Victoria, British Columbia, and William Nylander of Calgary, Alberta each had one goal and one assist for two points. Morgan Rielly of Vancouver, British Columbia and Ilya Mikheyev of Omsk, Russia each had two assists. Meanwhile, the other Maple Leafs goal scorer was Travis Dermott of Newmarket, Ontario.

Andersen meanwhile has a solid record in 2019-20, even though this was his first shutout of the season. He has 12 wins, five regulation losses and three losses in extra time, with a goals against average of 2.54 and save percentage of .919. Andersen’s 12 wins are tied for the National Hockey League lead with Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues, Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, Braden Holtby of the Washington Capitals and Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins.

The Maple Leafs are a perfect 3-0 with Sheldon Keefe as their head coach. During the streak, the Maple Leafs have beaten the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 and the Colorado Avalanche 5-3. All three of Keefe’s wins have come on the road. The Maple Leafs have outscored their opponents 14-4 over the last three games.

The Maple Leafs are currently in third place in the Atlantic Division with 28 points. They have a record of 12 wins, 10 regulation losses and four losses in extra time.