NFL Thanksgiving Day Games Best Betting Odds and Picks

The best online sportsbooks give you the opportunity to give thanks even if you have nothing to be thankful for. Thanksgiving Day will feature three NFL Week 13 games. And you can bet on each of them. Better said, you will be able to bet on each of them right after you read our picks for that day.

CHICAGO BEARS -3 (-105) -160 O 39 (-110)

DETROIT LIONS +3 (-115) +125 U 39 (-110)

The Bears defeated the Giants 19-14 as six-point home favorites in Week 12. According to the best online sportsbooks, Chicago has covered just once in their last seven games. Not surprising considering the Bears’ lack of offensive firepower. It’s the defense that’s been winning games, holding opponents to 20 or fewer points in four of their last five games. The Lions are mired in a four-game SU losing streak. And an even longer ATS losing stretch. They lost 16-19 to the Washington Redskins as four-point road dogs, say the best sport betting sites. The worst part is that Detroit has an OK offense. A mirror image of Chicago, it’s Detroit’s defense that costs them games.

Pick: Jeff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press writes about Lions fans boycotting this game. Bettor should do likewise and boycott the Lions by taking the Bears and the points. Not that Chicago is not boycotting material. But as I always say, take the better team. Or in this case, take the less bad team.

BUFFALO BILLS +6½ (-110) +250 O 45 (-110)

DALLAS COWBOYS -6½ (-110) -300 U 45 (-110)

The Bills posted back-to-back wins and covers in Weeks 11 and 12. In the latter they beat the Denver Broncos 20-3 as 3.5-point home favorites, according to the best online betting sites. It’s the third time this season Buffalo’s third-ranked scoring defense holds opponents to single-digits. The Cowboys are coming off a 9-13 loss to the New England Patriots as 5.5-point road dogs. As expected, Dallas’ solid defense – it ranks 6th in points, total yards, and passing yards allowed per game – contained the Pats’ gun-shy offense. Also as expected, the Dak Pak ran into a brick wall. The Cowboys average 433.4 all-purpose yards and 303.5 air yards per game at top rated sportsbooks. Dallas outgained New England both through the air and on the ground. Unfortunately, that means nothing if you don’t put points on the board.

Pick: New England demonstrated what a good defense – and special teams – can do to Dallas’ vaunted offense. And Buffalo has a pretty good defense. I think it’s a safe bet to fade the Cowboys.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS -7 (-110) -300 O 49 (-110)

ATLANTA FALCONS +7 (-110) +250 U 49 (-110)

The Saints defeated the Carolina Panthers 34-31 in Week 12 as 10-point home faves. Per the best online betting sites, the Holy Ones did not cover the point spread. NOLA’s 24.7-point-per-game scoring offense (9th) has scored more than 30 points in four of the last five games. On the other hand, New Orleans’ 14th-ranked scoring defense allowed more than 30 points for the first time this season. The Falcons lost 22-35 to Tampa Bay as 3.5-point home faves. Starting QB Matt Ryan went 23 of 46 for 271 yards with one pick and six sacks. Atlanta averages 298.5 yards through the air per game, which ranks them 3rd in the league. Running back Qadree Ollison led the team with 20 yards on the ground on eight carries. The Falcons next-to-last in rushing yards per game (72.9).

Pick: Atlanta has a similar problem as Dallas. They can pass for a million yards per game, but those yards are worthless if not converted to points. Moreover, whereas the Cowboys have a respectable defense, the Falcons do not. Take the Saints to cover and get sweet revenge on the Birds.