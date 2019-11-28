Power outage screws Brothers Osborne halftime show during Lions game (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

The Brothers Osborne were all set to perform in front of a big crowd at Ford Field for the Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Lions and Bears, but electricity did not cooperate.

It’s one thing to have Mother Nature intervene, but that wasn’t the case, given that Ford Field is played in a dome.

However, there was still another factor in play that affected the halftime performance — electricity. The power went out while the Brothers Osborne were on stage waiting to perform, causing a major delay.

The show did eventually go on, but it took quite awhile.