The New Jersey Devils and the art of headline writing

The New Jersey Devils are having another bad season, and the general since of malaise has apparently crept into their web site and content producers. The very Wild who won last night are my team of choice, and while they aren’t doing well, they did beat the Devils in Newark, and they snatched away Zach Parise oh so many years ago. You know what, New Jersey, I’ll throw you a bone. Here is a headline for each of the remaining NHL teams that you can use, free of charge.
- Hurricanes Happy
- Blue Jackets Better
- Islanders Incredible
- Rangers Rout
- Flyers Fantastic
- Penguins Prevail
- Capitals Cruise
- Bruins Best
- Sabres Sail
- Wings Win
- Panthers Positive
- Canadiens COnquer
- Senators Successful
- Lightning Lifted
- Maple Leafs Mighty
- Blackhawks Brilliant
- Avs Achieve
- Stars star
- Predators Preferred
- Blues Boss
- Jets Jubilant
- Ducks Dominate
- Coyotes Cool
- Flames Fabulous
- Oilers Outstanding
- Kings Kinged
- Sharks Score
- Canucks Conquer
- Vegas Victorious
Oh, and one more.
- Devils Defeated
