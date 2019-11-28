The New Jersey Devils and the art of headline writing

The New Jersey Devils are having another bad season, and the general since of malaise has apparently crept into their web site and content producers. The very Wild who won last night are my team of choice, and while they aren’t doing well, they did beat the Devils in Newark, and they snatched away Zach Parise oh so many years ago. You know what, New Jersey, I’ll throw you a bone. Here is a headline for each of the remaining NHL teams that you can use, free of charge.

Hurricanes Happy

Blue Jackets Better

Islanders Incredible

Rangers Rout

Flyers Fantastic

Penguins Prevail

Capitals Cruise

Bruins Best

Sabres Sail

Wings Win

Panthers Positive

Canadiens COnquer

Senators Successful

Lightning Lifted

Maple Leafs Mighty

Blackhawks Brilliant

Avs Achieve

Stars star

Predators Preferred

Blues Boss

Jets Jubilant

Ducks Dominate

Coyotes Cool

Flames Fabulous

Oilers Outstanding

Kings Kinged

Sharks Score

Canucks Conquer

Vegas Victorious

Oh, and one more.