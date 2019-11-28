Bills

Watch: Josh Allen's hot blonde bombshell mom steals show at Bills-Cowboys game

Watch: Josh Allen's hot blonde bombshell mom steals show at Bills-Cowboys game

Bills

Watch: Josh Allen's hot blonde bombshell mom steals show at Bills-Cowboys game

By November 28, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

It’s a well-known fact that Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a smokeshow girlfriend, Brittany Williams, who you can check out here — but his mom is the one who really steals the show.

NFL fans had their jaws drop when Allen’s mom, Lavonne Allen, was shown by TV cameras, and it didn’t take long for her to go viral.

Lavonne dominated social media during the game, and you’ll soon see why. Check her out in the photo below.

It’s no surprise why she was the real winner in the game, as she certainly fared better than the Cowboys, who mustered only 15 points in the game, while the Bills scored 26.

Bills, NFL, Promoted

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Bills
Home