Watch: Josh Allen's hot blonde bombshell mom steals show at Bills-Cowboys game

It’s a well-known fact that Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a smokeshow girlfriend, Brittany Williams, who you can check out here — but his mom is the one who really steals the show.

NFL fans had their jaws drop when Allen’s mom, Lavonne Allen, was shown by TV cameras, and it didn’t take long for her to go viral.

Lavonne dominated social media during the game, and you’ll soon see why. Check her out in the photo below.

Josh Allen’s Mom is the real MVP 😍 pic.twitter.com/c1Q9W9SyHo — Dirty Sports (@TheDirtySports) November 28, 2019

It’s no surprise why she was the real winner in the game, as she certainly fared better than the Cowboys, who mustered only 15 points in the game, while the Bills scored 26.