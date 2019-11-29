Broncos expected to start Drew Lock against Chargers

Sunday’s game against the Chargers won’t have any playoff implications for a Broncos team that has managed just three wins on the season, but there’s still a reason for Denver fans to tune in. Drew Lock, the team’s second-round pick in last April’s draft, is expected to make his first career start, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

After taking first-team reps all week, all signs are pointing to rookie Drew Lock coming off Injured Reserve to start for the #Broncos on Sunday, source said. Sounds like it’s all gone well this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2019

Lock had been on injured reserve with a thumb injury since Sep. 1, and he began practicing earlier this month. The quarterback position in Denver has been a mess this season. Joe Flacco was below average in the games he played in before suffering a season-ending neck injury, and Brandon Allen hasn’t been much better in his place.

Coming out of the University Missouri, Lock was among the top quarterback prospects in last April’s draft, but he surprisingly fell to Denver in the second round. There’s no guarantee Lock will be an upgrade over Flacco and Allen, but it would be in the team’s best interest to see what they have in the rookie before going into the offseason. If it’s absolutely clear Lock isn’t capable of one day becoming the quarterback of the future, then at least the Broncos know that going into next year’s draft.