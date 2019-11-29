Top Rank on ESPN: Gutierrez vs. Valdez Picks

Junior Lightweight Bout: Andres Gutierrez (38-2-1) vs. Oscar Valdez (26-0)

Luke Irwin: After being the WBO Featherweight champion for one month shy of three years, he’s finally done being the kingpin of the division, and has moved up to junior lightweight to seek fortune, fame, and championships there. Valdez via R4 KO.

Featherweight Bout: Carl Frampton (26-2) vs. Tyler McCreary (16-0-1)

Luke: Frampton makes his Top Rank debut in a bout that is clearly winnable to get him back on track after his IBF World title fight loss to Josh Warrington. Frampton via UD.

Interim WBO Junior Middleweight Championship: Carlos Adames (18-0) vs. Patrick Teixeira (30-1)

Luke: This was recently upgraded to interim title with Jaime Munguia moving up to middleweight, the stakes are a bit higher than usual. This is a great matchup, but Adames is ready to take the leap, while Teixeira has probably hit his ceiling. Adames via R8 TKO.