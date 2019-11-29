MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Nov 29/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Nov 29/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Nov 29/19

November 29, 2019

Apr 21, 2018; Atlantic City, NJ, USA; Kevin Lee (blue gloves) reacts after his fight against Edson Barboza during UFC Fight Night at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Lightweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 508.5
2 2 2 Tony Ferguson 389
3 3 3 Dustin Poirier 270.5
4 4 5 Justin Gaethje 253
5 7 9 Kevin Lee 247.5
6 5 14 Charles Oliveira 244.5
7 6 8 Dan Hooker 233
8 8 16 Islam Makhachev 195
9 9 Carlos Diego Ferreira 182.5
10 11 7 Paul Felder 181.5
11 NR 12 Anthony Pettis 177
12 10 10 Al Iaquinta 164
13 12 15 Alexander Hernandez 159
14 13 Francisco Trinaldo 131.5
15 16 Leonardo Santos 124
16 14 13 Gregor Gillespie 116.5
17 15 Beneil Dariush 110
17 18 David Teymur 110
19 19 Nik Lentz 109
20 20 Scott Holtzman 101.5
21 21 11 Edson Barboza 98
22 22 Yancy Medeiros 95
23 24 Jim Miller 83.5
24 29 Joe Lauzon 81.5
25 25 Davi Ramos 78.5
26 26 Damir Hadzovic 76
26 26 Drew Dober 76
28 23 Alexander Yakovlev 74
29 28 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 73
30 31 Magomed Mustafaev 71
31 32 Mairbek Taisumov 70
32 33 Vinc Pichel 65
33 34 Luis Pena 64
34 35 Clay Guida 58.5
35 36 John Makdessi 53.5
36 37 Desmond Green 52.5
36 37 Nasrat Haqparast 52.5
38 39 Joaquim Silva 51
38 30 Michael Johnson 51
40 41 Drakkar Klose 47.5
41 42 Lando Vannata 46.5
42 40 Stevie Ray 44
43 43 Devonte Smith 43
44 44 Marc Diakiese 41.5
45 45 Khama Worthy 40
46 46 Arman Tsarukyan 35
47 48 Alan Patrick 32
47 48 Joseph Duffy 32
49 47 Frank Camacho 30
50 50 Don Madge 27.5
51 52 Dong Hyun Ma 24.5
51 52 Matt Frevola 24.5
53 55 Claudio Puelles 23
54 56 Jalin Turner 22.5
55 51 Alex White 21.5
56 54 Jared Gordon 20
56 57 Joel Alvarez 20
56 57 Teemu Packalen 20
59 59 Christos Giagos 18
60 60 Josh Emmett 17
61 63 Roosevelt Roberts 16
62 61 Mizuto Hirota 14
63 62 Damir Ismagulov 13.5
64 63 Gray Maynard 12.5
65 65 Mark Madsen 10
65 65 Mike Davis 10
65 65 Ottman Azaitar 10
68 68 Jason Gonzalez 8
69 69 Alex da Silva 5
69 69 Austin Hubbard 5
69 69 Brad Riddell 5
69 80 Rafael Fiziev 5
73 72 Jesus Pinedo 4.5
73 72 John Gunther 4.5
73 72 Thiago Moises 4.5
76 72 Bobby Green 4
76 77 Darrell Horcher 4
76 77 Jessin Ayari 4
79 80 Eric Wisely 0
79 80 Fares Ziam 0
79 80 Jamie Mullarkey 0
79 NR Jonathan Pearce 0
79 80 Kurt Holobaugh 0
79 80 Kyle Prepolec 0
79 80 Marcos Mariano 0
79 72 Matt Wiman 0
79 80 Rodrigo Vargas 0
79 80 Te Edwards 0

 

Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

 

