UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Nov 29/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|508.5
|2
|2
|2
|Tony Ferguson
|389
|3
|3
|3
|Dustin Poirier
|270.5
|4
|4
|5
|Justin Gaethje
|253
|5
|7
|9
|Kevin Lee
|247.5
|6
|5
|14
|Charles Oliveira
|244.5
|7
|6
|8
|Dan Hooker
|233
|8
|8
|16
|Islam Makhachev
|195
|9
|9
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|182.5
|10
|11
|7
|Paul Felder
|181.5
|11
|NR
|12
|Anthony Pettis
|177
|12
|10
|10
|Al Iaquinta
|164
|13
|12
|15
|Alexander Hernandez
|159
|14
|13
|Francisco Trinaldo
|131.5
|15
|16
|Leonardo Santos
|124
|16
|14
|13
|Gregor Gillespie
|116.5
|17
|15
|Beneil Dariush
|110
|17
|18
|David Teymur
|110
|19
|19
|Nik Lentz
|109
|20
|20
|Scott Holtzman
|101.5
|21
|21
|11
|Edson Barboza
|98
|22
|22
|Yancy Medeiros
|95
|23
|24
|Jim Miller
|83.5
|24
|29
|Joe Lauzon
|81.5
|25
|25
|Davi Ramos
|78.5
|26
|26
|Damir Hadzovic
|76
|26
|26
|Drew Dober
|76
|28
|23
|Alexander Yakovlev
|74
|29
|28
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|73
|30
|31
|Magomed Mustafaev
|71
|31
|32
|Mairbek Taisumov
|70
|32
|33
|Vinc Pichel
|65
|33
|34
|Luis Pena
|64
|34
|35
|Clay Guida
|58.5
|35
|36
|John Makdessi
|53.5
|36
|37
|Desmond Green
|52.5
|36
|37
|Nasrat Haqparast
|52.5
|38
|39
|Joaquim Silva
|51
|38
|30
|Michael Johnson
|51
|40
|41
|Drakkar Klose
|47.5
|41
|42
|Lando Vannata
|46.5
|42
|40
|Stevie Ray
|44
|43
|43
|Devonte Smith
|43
|44
|44
|Marc Diakiese
|41.5
|45
|45
|Khama Worthy
|40
|46
|46
|Arman Tsarukyan
|35
|47
|48
|Alan Patrick
|32
|47
|48
|Joseph Duffy
|32
|49
|47
|Frank Camacho
|30
|50
|50
|Don Madge
|27.5
|51
|52
|Dong Hyun Ma
|24.5
|51
|52
|Matt Frevola
|24.5
|53
|55
|Claudio Puelles
|23
|54
|56
|Jalin Turner
|22.5
|55
|51
|Alex White
|21.5
|56
|54
|Jared Gordon
|20
|56
|57
|Joel Alvarez
|20
|56
|57
|Teemu Packalen
|20
|59
|59
|Christos Giagos
|18
|60
|60
|Josh Emmett
|17
|61
|63
|Roosevelt Roberts
|16
|62
|61
|Mizuto Hirota
|14
|63
|62
|Damir Ismagulov
|13.5
|64
|63
|Gray Maynard
|12.5
|65
|65
|Mark Madsen
|10
|65
|65
|Mike Davis
|10
|65
|65
|Ottman Azaitar
|10
|68
|68
|Jason Gonzalez
|8
|69
|69
|Alex da Silva
|5
|69
|69
|Austin Hubbard
|5
|69
|69
|Brad Riddell
|5
|69
|80
|Rafael Fiziev
|5
|73
|72
|Jesus Pinedo
|4.5
|73
|72
|John Gunther
|4.5
|73
|72
|Thiago Moises
|4.5
|76
|72
|Bobby Green
|4
|76
|77
|Darrell Horcher
|4
|76
|77
|Jessin Ayari
|4
|79
|80
|Eric Wisely
|0
|79
|80
|Fares Ziam
|0
|79
|80
|Jamie Mullarkey
|0
|79
|NR
|Jonathan Pearce
|0
|79
|80
|Kurt Holobaugh
|0
|79
|80
|Kyle Prepolec
|0
|79
|80
|Marcos Mariano
|0
|79
|72
|Matt Wiman
|0
|79
|80
|Rodrigo Vargas
|0
|79
|80
|Te Edwards
|0
Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings
