WWE Friday Night SmackDown (11/29): Big Return Teased, Tag Titles Defended

This edition of Friday Night SmackDown is the Thanksgiving episode and it took place in Birmingham Alabama. The featured matches and segments include The New Day issuing an open challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt introducing a Firefly Fun House character.

Roman Reigns came out to the ring. Fans were behind him chanting his name. Roman wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and is thankful that he is in good health and surrounded by family. He mentions getting the win for SmackDown at Survivor Series and the fans chant “NXT.” He thanks everyone who was on Team SmackDown except for Baron Corbin and calls him out.

Corbin comes out to a chorus of boos and claims that it was his leadership that got the win for Team SmackDown. Reigns challenges him to a match tonight. Corbin says he’s thankful he doesn’t have to eat with people like everyone in the arena and that he does not live in Alabama. Corbin purposes that Roman faces Bobby Roode tonight instead.

Bobby Roode comes out for the match with Dolph Ziggler by his side.

Roman Reigns defeated Bobby Roode

After the match, Ziggler attacks Roman. Dolph goes for a Super Kick but gets caught with a Samoan Drop. Roman sends Corbin into the steel post but then Roode nails Roman in the back with the scepter. Roode puts Roman’s head on a steel chair and attempts to bash Roman’s head with it but Roman moves and hits a Superman Punch. Roman spears Roode through the barricade. Roman starts throwing the commentators chairs on top of Roode and nails Ziggler with the steel steps. Roman lifts the announce table and buries it on top of Roode.

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt appears for his Firefly Fun House segment. Wyatt shows off the Universal Championship belt as his new toy and shows The Fiend having a belt of his own. He says he would love to play with Daniel Bryan again and all Daniel needs to do is let him in.

Sheamus teases his return to the ring and claims that all SmackDown has is a bunch of misfits. He claims SmackDown will belong to him.

Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley comes out to the ring along with Sasha Banks. Banks claims that she did not pick her team and that she would win with her eyes closed if she picked her team. Bayley said SmackDown lost because the entire roster let them down. Banks claims that the weakest link on the team was everyone. She insults everyone on the team including Carmella, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross.

Lacey Evans made her way to the ring and insults them as leaders. She claims she has enough class to lead the SmackDown women’s locker room. The fans chant for Lacey. Lacey takes a shot at Bayley for tapping out at Survivor Series. Sasha gets in Lacey’s face and Lacey nails her with the Woman’s Right. Lacey leaves the ring.

Daniel Bryan is asked if Bryan will accept Bray Wyatt’s challenge. Bray along with his pig character Huskus do a muscle man dance on the screen as Bryan looks on. Bryan is asked again if he will accept the challenge but does not answer.

Nikki Cross comes out to the ring for her match with Sonya Deville but Mandy Rose insults her for looking like one of the “Thanksgiving leftovers.”

Nikki Cross defeated Sonya Deville

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville attack Nikki after the match. Alexa Bliss returns and helps Nikki fight off Mandy and Sonya.

The Miz confronts Daniel Bryan backstage and asks Bryan if it is worth facing The Fiend again. He tells Bryan that he is important to SmackDown and if it is fair to risk it all to face The Fiend again.

Elias returns in a backstage segment with Drake Maverick and Dana Brooke.

The New Day come out to issue their open challenge for their tag team titles. Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn come out along with Cesaro. Zayn insults The New Day and Black Friday calling it a corporate scam. Zayn insults the fans for celebrating Black Friday. Zayn claims that Nakamura and Cesaro will take the tag titles from The New Day tonight.

The New Day defeated Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Daniel Bryan made his way to the ring. Bryan says that he has changed ever since Survivor Series and says he has changed because of the fans. He says the fans made him realize who he needs to be. He says the fans have brought the Yes Movement back to the life. He says “Yes!” to Bray Wyatt’s challenge.

Bray appears on the titantron and is excited to hear that Bryan wants to play again. He says Daniel has helped Bray changed. The arena turns red and The Fiend breaks through the ring mat and attacks Bryan. Bryan tries to fight back but The Fiend brings him down under the ring. The Fiend starts attacking Bryan and rips out Bryan’s hair over and over.

The show ends as The Fiend continues to rip out Bryan’s hair from under the ring.