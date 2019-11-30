Angry Nick Saban goes off on officials over clock issue for Auburn field goal (Video)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was none too pleased over a clock malfunction during the Iron Bowl on Saturday, and he made sure to let them know about it.

Alabama found itself in a dogfight with Auburn in the game, and every point mattered. That’s why when the Tigers were able to drain a field goal that they never should have been able to even attempt in the first place, Saban went off about it.

It happened in the waning seconds of the first half, when Auburn running back JaTarvious Whitlow got tackled, at what looked to be no time remaining. However, officials stopped the clock to review the play, to see how much time was left. They ended up putting one more second left on the clock, and Auburn was able to come out and attempt a 52-yard field goal — which it made — to end the half.

Here’s how Saban felt about it.

It appears Nick Saban is not happy pic.twitter.com/4qPMwLUWXM — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 30, 2019

He did appear to be correct, as the officials should not have put any additional time on the clock.