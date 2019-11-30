Best Budget Power Racks for Your Home Gym

There are numerous reasons to build a home gym – no gym fees, zero driving time, freedom to exercise at any hour, and much more. Unfortunately, working out at home can lock you out of the benefits that come with being a gym member. You may not be able to access different pieces of strength equipment, and some of them are quite difficult to afford. If you’re thinking about building your own home gym, there are some pieces of equipment you can still find at reasonable price points.

Power racks for your home gym (Source: Pixabay)

One of these pieces is called a power rack. Thanks to a power rack, you can now transform your home into a complete gym. Also known as a power cage, this equipment is a great investment that can help you build strength, get the perfect physique, and improve your performance in the comfort of your home. All you have to do is decide what features are important to you and start shopping. Below is a round-up of the best budget power racks in the market.

TDS Power Rack

This 72-inch tall product is compact and small enough to fit into your home smoothly. But don’t let its small size fool you. It’s a brutally-strong power cage with an impressive maximum weight rating of 1,050 lbs. It has great safety features, including high-quality J-hooks and solid safety bars to support huge weights. It has 25 adjustment options, the holes are numbered, and there are bold prints on all posts.

The power rack has a knurled chinning bar to provide extra grip when doing pull-ups. Overall, it is an excellent product, with a great design. Its sturdy design makes it perfect for people who want to work out intensively. Among the top budget friendly power racks, this equipment has the best price for the quality.

Rep Power Rack – PR-1000

The PR-1000 is the ideal piece of equipment. Its price to value ratio is great, and it has been created to fit under your roof and budget. At 83″ tall, it can easily fit in any space around your home. It has a maximum weight capacity of 700 lbs. It comes with 28 height positions, multiple adjustment options, plastic-lined J-cups to protect bar knurl, two pull up bars, and numbered uprights for quicker adjustments. For a safer workout, it has extended safeties, and it has base weight storage to stabilize the rack. Apart from being solid and safe, it has a good-looking finish. Assembly can be completed in 20 minutes.

Fitness Reality 810XLT Power Cage

This power cage is a high-quality and versatile piece of equipment. It has a reasonable weight rating of 800-lbs. It includes 19 height adjustment levels, and its best suited for people who are new to weight training, or individuals who aren’t searching for heavy-duty equipment. The product comes with two super-strong lightweight chrome dual mounted safety bars, two chrome lock-on safety, and a weight bench that has 12 adjustable positions. It has a favorable price, and you can use the equipment to perform over 20 different types of workouts.

Merax Power Rack

Best power racks in the market (Source: Pixabay)

If you are looking to diversify your work out options, this product will suit you perfectly. It is a strong and durable unit that can support up to 800 lbs on the safety bars. It comes with a lat pull and a low cable row. This makes the equipment an ideal option for people who want to carry out different types of exercises. The product has 17 bar positions between the heights, and it is a secure platform for weightlifters and those performing bodyweight exercises.

To Sum Up

A power rack is an essential piece of equipment if you want to set up a well-rounded home gym. It provides you with a variety of workout options and offers a secure platform for building a stronger body. Before entering the market to look for a budget-friendly power rack, make sure you do your research.