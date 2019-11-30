Jim Harbaugh snaps at reporter over comparison to Ohio State

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is tired of hearing about how he’s never been able to defeat Ohio State, and he made that very clear in speaking to reporters on Saturday.

Harbz was 0-4 in his tenure as head coach heading into Saturday’s game at Ohio Stadium, and his Wolverines got blown out by the Buckeye, 56-27.

And when a reporter asked him about the talent gap between Michigan and Ohio State, well, he was not happy about it.

“I’ll answer your question, not your insults,” Harbaugh retorted.

Jim Harbaugh was asked what the biggest gap is between Ohio State and Michigan. “I’ll answer your questions, not your insults,” he said. pic.twitter.com/bwPPOSwIf5 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 30, 2019

For the record, it was a fair question to ask. Ohio State has simply dominated Michigan during his time at the helm.