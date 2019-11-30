Look: Auburn fan gets stuck in bushes trying to storm field after Alabama win

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Auburn pulled off the upset in the Iron Bowl against Alabama on Saturday, and fans at Jordan-Hare Stadium were fired up afterward.

The fans, as usual, tried to make themselves part of the action, in hopes that they’d be able to experience it from a front-row point-of-view.

As such, fans rushed the field after the final seconds ticked off, and it made for a pretty crazy scene.

One particular fan got stuck in the hedges that surround the end zones on the field, though, and it was quite funny to watch.

When rushing the field goes wrong… 😬 pic.twitter.com/kXhIId7juE — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 1, 2019

Welp.