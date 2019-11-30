Look: Auburn fan gets stuck in bushes trying to storm field after Alabama win

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
Auburn pulled off the upset in the Iron Bowl against Alabama on Saturday, and fans at Jordan-Hare Stadium were fired up afterward.
The fans, as usual, tried to make themselves part of the action, in hopes that they’d be able to experience it from a front-row point-of-view.
As such, fans rushed the field after the final seconds ticked off, and it made for a pretty crazy scene.
One particular fan got stuck in the hedges that surround the end zones on the field, though, and it was quite funny to watch.
Welp.
