Look: Auburn fan gets stuck in bushes trying to storm field after Alabama win

By November 30, 2019

By:


Auburn pulled off the upset in the Iron Bowl against Alabama on Saturday, and fans at Jordan-Hare Stadium were fired up afterward.

The fans, as usual, tried to make themselves part of the action, in hopes that they’d be able to experience it from a front-row point-of-view.

As such, fans rushed the field after the final seconds ticked off, and it made for a pretty crazy scene.

One particular fan got stuck in the hedges that surround the end zones on the field, though, and it was quite funny to watch.

Welp.

