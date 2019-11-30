Look: Freddie Kitchens seen wearing 'Pittsburgh started it' shirt before Steelers game

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens used an interesting method to show support for his team ahead of Sunday’s heated rematch with the Steelers.

The last time the two teams met on Thursday Night Football, just a few weeks ago, a brawl broke out between Steelers and Browns players. Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph went after Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, and it didn’t end there. Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet, then bashed him in the head with it.

Still, for some reason, the Browns are driving home the “Steelers started it” narrative. Kitchens apparently is, too, as he wore a shirt that stated the following on Saturday, in the hours leading up to the game.

“Pittsburgh started it,” it read.

OK then.