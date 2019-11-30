Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

By November 30, 2019

Nov 29, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after making a basket during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee (vs Cleveland)

33 points, 14-26 FG, 3-4 FT, 2 3PTs, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

A typical Greek Freak night.

 

