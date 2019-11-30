Tom Brady shares latest update on elbow injury

It appears that Father Time is finally beginning to have an impact on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady has been listed on the injury report with an elbow issue over the past few weeks. And while he claimed that he was OK in last Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, he completed only 45.9 percent of his passes in the contest. The weather did play a factor in that number, but it was still un-Brady-like regardless.

Not only that, Brady battled a knee injury during this time last season, so it’s not the first sign that his body could finally be breaking down a bit. Still, he claims his elbow is feeling good heading into Sunday’s game against the Texans.

“I actually feel really good. I mean that,” Brady said during his press conference this week.

We’ll soon see how he fares in the game, and if he can be more efficient than he was last Sunday.