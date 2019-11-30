Tony Ferguson to Challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov in April

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before – Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson are signed up to fight each other. The two have been lined up to fight each other four times in the past, so perhaps fifth times the charm?

ESPN was first to report this latest kick at the Khabib-Tony can, which is scheduled to take place April 18th in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center (more than likely it will be UFC 249). This time it’ll be for Nurmagomedov’s UFC Lightweight Championship. Ferguson was also the lightweight champion at one time, albeit an interim one.

Khabib most recently defended his strap against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in September. El Cucoy stopped Donald Cerrone his last time in the octagon, back in June.