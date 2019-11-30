Top 5 most promising golf players of 2019

The world of golf has never been more exciting. And with the US open only a few months away, lovers of the sport are looking forward to watching big names set new records. There is also the rooky golfer who has toiled over the years and made it to the list of the most promising golfers in 2019. The big question right now is what next after they take their chance in the upcoming championship tournaments in the coming months?

The truth is that the hay days of golfing greats like Tiger Woods are over and with a crop of new players looking to etch their names on the book of fame; you have every reason to be anxious. Since the beginning of the year, several players have tried to break boundaries in the golfing scene, mixing with the world’s most famed players during prestigious tournaments and tours. And now is the time to let everyone know that the golfing world will never run short of legends.

We explored more than a hundred names from around the world, both men and women, and based on many factors, the following are promising golfers that would soon make history in top-notch destinations like the Algarve Golf courses in Portugal:

1. Bryson DeChambeau

We did not want to rank promising golfers in no certain terms but Bryson DeChambeau is up there among the world’s most promising names. He is someone to watch in upcoming tournaments. Having won four times in tournaments that include FedEx cup Playoff and PGA tour, Bryson has six titles to his name. The last two winnings came in a row. Before 2016, Bryson DeChambeau was only an armature but his fortunes have changed for the better. The big question is what does the future hold for him? Well, we will be keeping tabs on his golfing endeavors, including the latest on Evian Championship recently won by Japanese Jin-Young Ko.

2. Georgia Hall

In 2018, Georgia Hall broke the glass ceiling, winning the British Open. She was the second Briton to win the tournament after Karen Stupples. A 15-year wait for such a feat is not something to wish away. Who would have thought the prestigious title will return to British soil? Well, at only 22 years old, Georgia Hall is not relenting. She is a promising name with a huge career ahead of her. She has always expressed her desire to occupy the top slot. Time will tell!

3. Matt Wallace

Matt Wallace, another Briton, is undoubtedly a golfing hero in the making. He has climbed the ranks to be among Europe’s most promising 2019 golfers. Having only missed debuting in the Ryder Cup should not overshadow the fact that Matt has three European golf tour titles to his name. That is not to mention the Alps tour where he won six times in 2016. For those who are asking where Matt Wallace would be in the coming months, watch this space!

4. Aaron Wise

Golfing Rookies are breaking boundaries, or call it breaking banks if you want to look at it from a perspective of big-money winnings. Aaron Wise won the 2018 PGA tour title. There is no doubt about his winning mentality. His steady progress is something that betrays no signs of a man determined to become a golfing great. If you are a golfing enthusiast, always looking for the latest news, Aaron Wise shouldn’t have escaped your search radar.

At a time when golf is gaining more traction, Aaron’s golfing endeavors did not start with his first title. He had earlier captured the hearts of many during the Canadian Tour by winning the title in 2016. The second title came in 2017-Web.com Tour, followed by 2018 PGA. You wouldn’t have imagined that at only 22 years old, the same age as Georges Hall, the future is looking up for a man determined to leave a mark in the golfing world. The question is will he make it to the hall of fame hosting big names like Tiger Woods? Well, we cannot only wait for the making of a tee champion.

Final Thoughts

Every year, golfers set new records and rookies announce their arrival on the teeing stage. In 2019, we have seen some of the least-known players claim big personalities on the golf course. Other promising golfers like Nasa Hataoka from Japan and Abraham Ancer, a Mexican who won the 2019 Australian Open, now 57th in the world are worth an honorable mention.