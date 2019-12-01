Brandon McManus furious with Vic Fangio over field-goal fail (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

The NFL record for longest field goal is 64 yards, set by Matt Prater, and Broncos kicker Brandon McManus wanted a crack at it just before halftime of Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

But when he was denied the opportunity to do so, he threw an absolute fit, which is quite rare for kickers, as they often slide into the backdrop.

Not McManus, though. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio elected to pass on having him attempt a 65-yard field goal, and check out how McManus reacted on his way back to the sideline.

McManus wanted to convert a long field goal but was denied.

To his credit, McManus does have the leg to make a kick of that distance, especially in the high altitude in Mile High.